Nicki Minaj Joins Range Media Partners for Management

Nicki Minaj has joined forces with Range Media Partners, the fast-rising management firm that also handles Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Wale, Midland, Nova Wav and others. At Range, she is represented by Melissa Ruderman, whose roster includes Mariah Carey. Minaj confirmed last year that she had left Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management and joined SalXCo, which handles the Weeknd, Doja Cat, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Prior to 2019, Minaj was repped by Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant via Blueprint/Maverick Management.

While Minaj has not released a new full-length album since 2018, she dropped a string of singles last year including tracks from her 2022 greatest hits collection “Queen Radio: Volume 1,” including the hit “Super Freaky Girl.” She slammed the Grammy Awards for placing the song in the pop category rather than rap, although she has other songs nominated in rap categories. She also co-hosted the MTV VMAs in August.

Back in July, she released a trailer for her forthcoming six-part docuseries “Nicki,” which she said is coming “SOONER THAN YOU THINK. I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.” Produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, Minaj said when she released the trailer that the series was still looking for a “home.”

Minaj is a formidable hitmaker both as a lead artist (including solo smashes “Chun-Li,” “Anaconda,” “Superbass” and “Moment 4 Life”) and a featured guest (Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” and Ariana Grande’s “Side to Side,” among many more).