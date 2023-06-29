Nicki Minaj Delays Album Release But Reveals Title: ‘Pink Friday 2′ Will Be ‘Well Worth the Wait’

Nicki Minaj’s new album will be the counterpart to her beloved debut set, 2010’s “Pink Friday.” The rapper revealed her fifth album’s title on Thursday after telling fans that the set’s original release date — Oct. 20 — was going to be pushed to Nov. 17.

“Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days,” Minaj wrote in a social media post. “Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be well worth the wait…but since I am shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny sip of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: My new album will be released on 11.17.23.”

Minaj also added that she had plans for a new tour slated to take place “around the first quarter of 2024.”

“I love you guys so much,” she started in the second part of her note to fans. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the real album cover at a later date.”

Minaj’s most recent LP “Queen” was released in 2018 though she’s released a slate of successful singles in the past few years. In 2022, she dropped the viral track “Super Freaky,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” and also recently joined collaborations with emerging artists like Ice Spice and Tay Keith.