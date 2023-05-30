Music Industry Moves: Nicholas Britell Releases ‘Succession: Season 4’ Soundtrack in Partnership With Secretly Distribution

Composer Nicholas Britell, who has scored films for Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Adam McKay (“The Big Short,” “Vice,” “Don’t Look Up”), as well as HBO’s “Succession,” has inked a new label services deal with Secretly Distribution.

The Emmy-winning composer, pianist and producer collaborated with Secretly to release “Succession: Season 4 (HBO Original Series Soundtrack)” on global streaming services — just hours after the highly-anticipated series finale aired — via the composer’s newly launched Lake George Music Group imprint.

“It has long been a dream of mine to release music through my own label, and I’m tremendously excited to have the final season of ‘Succession’ as our label’s first release,” said Britell in a statement. “Lake George Music Group is proud to partner with the team at Secretly.”

The company will work directly with the composer on a number of upcoming projects and campaigns as the latest addition to Secretly’s growing real estate in the world of music for film and television. They’ve previously distributed music for A24 (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and supported other artist-owned imprints including Sufjan Stevens’ Asthmatic Kitty, Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline, Dr. Dog’s We Buy Gold Records.

+ Managers Jack Babnew and Max Dubois have joined James Vitalo’s Los Angeles-based Gold Theory Artists, which manages rock acts such as Turnstile and Knocked Loose.

Commenting on the additions of Babnew and Dubois, Vitalo added, “When I set out to start Gold Theory, I knew I wanted to eventually expand beyond myself and my team to include other managers, but only those that felt aligned with the company’s ethos and possess the same all-or-nothing mentality. I’ve seen both Max and Jack’s work over the years and deeply respect their knowledge of and passion for the industry, so it was a no-brainer to bring them into the fold when the stars aligned. I couldn’t be more excited to work with them, continue to serve and support our artists, and propel Gold Theory into its next phase.”

Joining from a seven-year stint at TMWRK, Babnew will co-manage new Gold Theory client Beach Fossils alongside Vitalo. Dubois began his career working at WME for artists such as Outkast and Nine Inch Nails. In 2020, he launched his own artist management company working with clients Hana Vu and julie, which he brings along with him to Gold Theory where he will also co-manage new clients Deafheaven and MSPAINT alongside Vitalo.

(L-R) Max Dubois, James Vitalo, Jack Babnew (Courtesy of Atiba Jefferson)

+ SESAC has upped Erin Collins from vice president, film/TV and developing media to senior VP, film/TV creative services, where she will continue to report to president and COO Scott Jungmichel.

“We are thrilled to announce this new role for Erin,” said Jungmichel. “She is instrumental in supporting and fostering relationships with our creative community and her unwavering support of our affiliates does not go unnoticed.”

Collins will continue to oversee SESAC’s network of composers and publishers including Christophe Beck, Danny Lux, Randy Newman, and many more.

+ Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul have partnered with HiNOTE — a custom video service platform — for their upcoming 20+ date tour later this fall. The partnership will allow fans to purchase personalized videos from the artists at the same time they are buying tickets via Ticketmaster.

HiNOTE Founder Tyler Childs adds, “Since our launch, HiNOTE has been growing in popularity with both artists and fans but we feel it will be a real game changer for touring artists who may not have the bandwidth for meet-and-greets before the show. And for fans, HiNOTE gives them a custom video that they can share with their friends and family and on social media which is far more meaningful than a quick photo backstage. Having Ticketmaster make it a seamless part of the ticket-buying experience makes it so easy for fans to take advantage of this cool new experience.”