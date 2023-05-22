Niall Horan Announces U.S. Tour for Summer 2024

The good news for Niall Horan fans in the U.S. is that he’ll be doing a summer tour of the States in support of his imminent album release. The slightly not-so-good news, for fans who might’ve hoped for more immediate gratification, is that this arena/amphitheater tour will be in summer 2024, kicking off almost a year after the new record comes out.

European fans will get a slight head start on the tour, but those dates are waiting until next year, too, with the first night of the international jaunt set for Feb. 21, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena.

The North American leg of the worldwide outing will begin May 29, 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. Stops along the way include shows at Madison Square Garden next June 15, the Kia Forum in L.A. on July 27 and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 3. The tour is scheduled to conclude July 231, 2024 at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale in just over a week. A presale for Citi/AAdvantage card members begins on May 30 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presale offers will be on sale throughout the week. The general on-sale ticket launch will be June 2 at 10 a.m.

Any fans who absolutely can’t wait to see Horan in concert can get a pass for one of a couple upcoming festivals in the U.S. He plays Atlanta’s Midtown Music Festival Sept. 15, then hits the Austin City Limits Music Festival this fall, where the singer is set to perform on both weekends, Oct. 6 and 13.

Horan’s third solo album since the members of One Direction went their separate ways is titled “The Show” and will be released June 9.

He won’t be completely idol in the interim leading up to 2024. But neither will he be “Idol”: Horan has joined “The Voice” as a coach. Last week on the series, he performed his new single, “Meltdown.”

Horan’s full itinerary for 2024:

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre