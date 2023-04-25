×
Tanya Tucker, Juanes, Regina Spektor, Many More to Perform at New York’s SummerStage 2023

SummerStage 2023
Courtesy SummerStage

Tanya Tucker, Juanes, Regina Spektor, Jason Moran, Grandmaster Flash and many more will perform during the 2023 season of Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, which brings 80 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighborhood parks across the five boroughs. The full lineup appears below.

Neighborhood parks and outdoor spaces hosting SummerStage this season include Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Tompkins Square Park in the East Village, Von King Park and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, Crotona Park in the Bronx, Stapleton Waterfront Park in Staten Island, and SummerStage’s flagship venue at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. Performances will be free and open to the public, with the exception of some ticketed benefit concerts in Central Park. More information is available at www.SummerStage.org.

Opening the 2023 season on Saturday, June 10 in Central Park will be rollicking free performances by the acclaimed eight-piece soul band St. Paul and The Broken Bones, with opening sets by Brooklyn soul band Say She She, and Harlem based jazz/soul/blues band Mwenso and The Shakes, with DJ sets by WFUV’s Alisa Ali.  The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene/Museum of Jewish Heritage will welcome New York Sings Yiddish! The Klezmatics and Special Guests on June 14. The Aussie BBQ will return on June 17 highlighting the sounds of Australia with a six artist bill ranging from art-rock to pop and rap. Blue Note Jazz Festival will present a free show on June 24with Stanley Clarke N 4Ever and Kenny Garrett, joined by the dynamic young jazz harpist Brandee Younger.

Canada Day will bring together a showcase of singer-songwriters featuring Andy Shauf, Leith Ross and Yves Jarvis on July 1.Brazilian music fans will enjoy a rare free performance by the legendary singer and instrumentalist Marisa Monte on July 2, while Catalan Sounds on Tour will return to Central ParkonJuly 8 with singer/songwriter Queralt Lahoz.  The annual Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) will bring major star power to SummerStage on July 12 with Colombian music icon and Grammy award-winner Juanes. Australian indie pop/folk singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin and Pacific Northwest indigenous indie rock singer/songwriter Black Belt Eagle Scout will perform on July 16.  Taiwanese Waves returns for a day of contemporary music and hip-hop including Waa Wei and Dinosaur’s Head on July 23.  The captivating Niger-born guitar virtuoso and songwriter Mdou Moctar and his band will perform their unique brand of modern rock music inspired by Tuareg guitar sounds onJuly 29.  Electronica-jazz project The Comet is Coming will take over SummerStageon August 2, along with Afro-Cuban/French electronic jazz duo Ibeyi. Show Dem Camp will make the U.S. debut of the Palmwine Music Festival on August 27, showcasing the best in Nigeria’s burgeoning alternative music scene. On September 3, acclaimed Brazilian hip-hop artist Emicida and Afro-Colombian star Goyo will perform as part of a special film screening event for the “AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterday.”  Closing out our free Central Park season on September 14 is one of the reigning queens of country music and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker.

The season will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. MIKE will return to SummerStage with his Young World festival at Von King Park in Brooklyn on July 15, while the legendary Grandmaster Flash will mark the “Birth of a Culture” on August 2with a hometown showin Crotona Park in the Bronx – the borough that started it all. A Hip-Hop 50 Special Edition Showcase will take over Coney Island on August 6 featuring artists Special Ed and more hosted by Ralph McDaniels. Frankie Cutlass and Black Sheep’s Dres will celebrate hip-hop on August 12 at Stapleton Waterfront Park in Staten Island, and DJ Funk Flex will bring his birthday celebration to Brooklyn’s Coney Islandon August 13.

Argentina’s Trueno andPuerto Rico’s Villano Antillano will celebrate the Caribbean and reggaetón influence of hip-hop performing as part of the LAMC festival in Central Parkon July 15. DJ Rekha will spin the fusion of Indian bhangra with hip-hop and dance beats they made famous at their Basement Bhangra parties in Queens at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park onJuly 23, and Ghanafest-NY brings Stonebwoy – one of Accra’s biggest Afro-pop stars – to Crotona Park in the BronxonAugust 5.

Brooklyn-based artist Nick Hakim will bring his soulful R&B to Von King Park on July 14, R&B legends Kool & The Gang will return to SummerStage on July 22 in Queens’Flushing Meadows Corona Park, salsa legend Eddie Palmieri performs on August 14 in Crotona Park and fans of New York City’s Latin -infused freestyle sound will enjoy performances by DJ Frankie Cutlass and The Cover Girls on August 12in Staten Island’s Stapleton Waterfront Park. Jazz virtuoso Jason Moran will bring his project the Harlem Hellfighters to Marcus Garvey Park on August 18 for its Harlem debut.  

Dance shows will kick off with The Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney Washington, the Black trans femme choreographer who is a legend in the ballroom community on July 13 in Von King Park in Brooklyn.  Central Park will host award-winning, New York-based tap dance company, Dorrance Dance onJuly 26. Additionally, Works and Process will feature a dance residency with Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective.

SummerStage is also thrilled to return for six free shows at The Coney Island Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn. These free performances will include a reggae show with with Skip Marley on July 9; Golden Oldies on the Boardwalkfeaturing The Duprees, The Coasters, Charlie Thomas’ Drifters with Jeff Hall, Bobby Wilson and many more on July 16; and Jose Alberto “El Canario” will perform with The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra including The Music of Machito, Tito Rodriguez and Tito Puente on August 20. Additional shows will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 SummerStage festival will feature ticketed benefit shows in Central Park to help support City Parks Foundation’s free performances. Live Nation, this season’s official provider of benefit concerts, will present indie rock band Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton on June 3; folk rock duo Indigo Girls on June 4; Hip-Hop Started Out In The Park – A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop presented by Google Pixelon June 19; Dreamland Pride will present German disco and house DJ Purple Disco Machine on June 25; alt-rockers Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage will perform on July 10; Haitian electronic DJ Michael Brun presents BAYO on July 22; Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba onJuly 24; indie pop singer Cavetown on August 3; alt-rock band Mt. Joy onAugust 9 and 10; a celebration of New York’s Dominican Day Parade with Orgullo Dominicano with Prince Royce, Vicente García, and YEИDRY on August 13; R&B and soul singer Cautious Clay on August 19; American rock bands Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World on August 23; singer-songwriter Regina Spektor on August 24; Australian indie folk singer Vance Joy on August 30; and British techno and dance DJ Carl Cox on September 30. In addition to these ticketed shows, Bowery Presents will produce two ticketed concerts this season including jazz rock singer Sammy Rae & The Friends on June 15and musical band Michael Franti & Spearhead onJune 28. Blue Note Jazz Festival will also present a ticketed show with jazz and blues icon Buddy Guy on June 18. More benefit shows will be announced throughout the season.

The Charlie Parker Jazz Festival, New York City’s annual salute to the eponymous late saxophonist, will return in its 31st year for a three-day celebration of live jazz in the neighborhoods near where Parker worked and lived, including Harlem’s historic Marcus Garvey Park and Tompkins Square Park in the East Village. Running August 25 to August 27, this year’s lineup will bring together storied, veteran players and the next generation of jazz artists including Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band featuring Dianne Reeves in association with Jazzmobile; groundbreaking jazz supergroup The Cookers; rising jazz bassist Endea Owens & The Cookout; legendary jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson; and the celebrated Vincent Herring Septet performing Something Else! among others. Additional jazz events will also be held across the city to celebrate the festival, with more details to be announced on www.SummerStage.org.

As a women-run festival with a mission of diversity and inclusion, since 2019 SummerStage has helped to transform the future of the music industry by participating in the PRS Foundation’s international Keychange pledge, presenting an annual lineup that features a 50:50 gender balance. SummerStage is one of the few local festivals that has achieved this goal. SummerStage is committed to gender and racial equity in its programming, and in 2022, 85% of artists identified as BIPOC, and 84% of groups presented were led by or included women.

SummerStage 2023 Schedule

DateDoor TimeArtistsParkType of Show
Sat, Jun 36:00 PMHippo Campus / Gus DappertonCentral ParkBenefit
Sun, Jun 45:30 PMIndigo Girls / Larkin Poe Subaru Music SeriesCentral ParkBenefit
Sat, Jun 105:00 PMOpening Night: St. Paul and the Broken Bones / Say She She / Mwenso and the Shakes / DJ Alisa Ali Subaru Music SeriesCentral ParkFree
Wed, Jun 146:00 PMNew York Sings Yiddish! The Klezmatics and Special Guests in partnership with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene/Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the HolocaustCentral ParkFree
Thu, Jun 156:00 PMSammy Rae & The Friends / RubblebucketCentral ParkBenefit
Sat, Jun 174:00 PMTHE AUSSIE BBQ: Amy Shark / Budjerah / L FRESH the LION / Peach PRC / SpiderbaitCentral ParkFree
Sun, Jun 185:00 PMBuddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram / Samantha Fish / Bobby Rush / Jesse DaytonCentral ParkBenefit
Mon, Jun 193:00 PMPark Jams: A Juneteenth Celebration of Hip-Hop with DJ Premier, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Capri, and moreCentral ParkBenefit
Tue, Jun 207:00 PMThe Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes / René Barbera / Will Liverman and Dimitri DoverCentral ParkFree
Fri, Jun 237:00 PMThe Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Gabriella Reyes / René Barbera/ Will Liverman / Dimitri DoverBrooklyn Bridge ParkFree
Sat, Jun 247:00 PMThe Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José LázaroJackie Robinson ParkFree
Sat, Jun 245:00 PMStanley Clarke N 4ever / Kenny Garrett / Brandee Younger / DJ Logic in Association with Blue Note Jazz FestivalCentral ParkFree
Sun, Jun 253:00 PMDreamland: Pride in Central Park with Purple Disco MachineCentral ParkBenefit
Mon, Jun 267:00 PMThe Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José LázaroWilliamsbridge OvalFree
Wed, Jun 287:00 PMThe Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José LázaroSocrates Sculpture GardenFree
Wed, Jun 286:00 PMMichael Franti and Spearhead / Tank and the BangasCentral ParkBenefit
Fri, Jun 307:00 PMThe Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital ft. Erika Baikoff / Thomas Glass / Cierra Byrd / Juan José LázaroClove Lakes ParkFree
Sat, Jul 15:00 PMAndy Shauf / Leith Ross / Yves Jarvis in association with Consulate General of Canada in NYCentral ParkFree
Sun, Jul 25:00 PMMarisa Monte / Joana Amendoeira & Fred Martins / Music from the Sole / DJ Lara Gerin in Association with Consulate General of Brazil in New York and Arte InstituteCentral ParkFree
Sat, Jul 85:00 PMCatalan Sounds On Tour: Queralt Lahoz / Marala / Lia Kali with DJ sets by DJ Trapella in association with the Institut Ramon LlullCentral ParkFree
Sun, Jul 95:00 PMSkip Marley & FriendsConey IslandFree
Mon, Jul 105:30 PMNoel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage / MetricCentral ParkBenefit
Wed, Jul 126:00 PMJuanes / Conexion Divina in association with LAMCCentral ParkFree
Thu, Jul 135:00 PMBastille Day: Joachim Garraud & Marie Berson / Passi / Bénabar / Adèle Castillon in association with Consulate General of FranceCentral ParkFree
Thu, Jul 137:00 PMWorks & Process at SummerStage: The Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney WashingtonVon King ParkFree
Fri, Jul 146:00 PMNick Hakim / June McDoom / Evan WrightVon King ParkFree
Sat, Jul 155:00 PMTRUENO / Villano Antillano / Dawer x Damper / KEXP’s El Sonido with Albina Cabrera ft. Camola DJ set in association with LAMCCentral ParkFree
Sat, Jul 154:00 PMMIKE’S Young World III: Noname / Georgia Anne Muldrow / 454Von King ParkFree
Sun, Jul 166:00 PMdead prez / th1rt3en / Large Professor DJ SetVon King ParkFree
Sun, Jul 164:00 PMGOLDEN OLDIES ON THE BOARDWALK 2023 feat. The Duprees / The Coasters / Charlie Thomas’ Drifters w/ Jeff Hall / Bobby Wilson / Stan Zizka’s Del Satins / Vito Picone & The Elegants / The Chiclettes and More / Hosted by Joe Causi with DJ Vinnie Medugno in association with Fever Productions and Brian RosenbergConey IslandFree
Wed, Jul 195:00 PMJulia Jacklin / Y La Bamba / Black Belt Eagle ScoutCentral ParkFree
Thu, Jul 205:00 PMHorsegirl / Iceage / Water From Your Eyes / LifeguardCentral ParkFree
Sat, Jul 225:00 PMMichael Brun presents BAYOCentral ParkBenefit
Sat, Jul 225:00 PMKool and the GangFlushing Meadows Corona ParkFree
Sun, Jul 235:00 PMTaiwanese Waves: Waa Wei / The Dinosaur’s Skin / Mandarin Homework (DJ Mr. Skin)Central ParkFree
Sun, Jul 236:00 PMDJ Rekha’s Basement Bhangra Bacchanal: DJ Rekha / Malkit Singh with live band / DJ Ana / Sikh Knowledge / Rolex Rasathy / Param Singh / Dholi Anuradha and guestsFlushing Meadows Corona ParkFree
Mon, Jul 246:00 PMCafe TacvbaCentral ParkBenefit
Wed, Jul 266:00 PMWorks & Process at SummerStage: Dorrance DanceCentral ParkFree
Sat, Jul 295:00 PMMdou Moctar / Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore / Rough FrancisCentral ParkFree
Wed, Aug 25:00 PMThe Comet Is Coming / Ibeyi / AceMo DJ SetsCentral ParkFree
Wed, Aug 26:00 PMEddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra / Lulada Club / DJ JFuse in association with The Salsa ProjectCrotona ParkFree
Thu, Aug 36:00 PMTed Smooth’s Freestyle Jam ft. TKA and Judy TorresCrotona ParkFree
Thu, Aug 36:00 PMBittersweet Daze: Cavetown / mxmtoon / Ricky Montgomery / grentperezCentral ParkBenefit
Fri, Aug 45:00 PM“Birth of a Culture” Grandmaster Flash and FriendsCrotona ParkFree
Sat, Aug 55:00 PMThe Originals: Stretch Armstrong / Rich Medina / Tony Touch / Clark Kent / D-NiceCentral ParkFree
Sat, Aug 57:00 PMStonebwoy in association with Ghanafest-NYCrotona ParkFree
Sun, Aug 64:00 PMHip-Hop 50: SPECIAL EDITION:Nice N Smooth / Special Ed /Buckshot of Black Moon / Masta Ace / CL Smooth / Rah Digga / Rampage / Black Sheep Dres / Sweet Tee / Joeski Love / Sparky D / Hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box)Coney IslandFree
Wed, Aug 96:00 PMNIGHT ONE: Mt. JoyCentral ParkBenefit
Thu, Aug 106:00 PMNIGHT TWO: Mt. JoyCentral ParkBenefit
Sat, Aug 125:00 PMFrankie Cutlass / The Original Cover Girls / Cynthia / Black Sheep / DJ Millo and DJ Medina in Association with Maker Park RadioStapleton Waterfront ParkFree
Sat, Aug 125:00 PMVP Records Presents Roots Reggae ReviewCentral ParkFree
Sun, Aug 13TBDOrgullo Dominicano with Prince Royce, Vicente García, and YEИDRYCentral ParkBenefit
Sun, Aug 135:00 PMFunk Flex & Friends Birthday Concert Featuring Raheem DeVaughn, Rob Base & MoreConey IslandFree
Sun, Aug 135:00 PMLas Cafeteras / Natu Camara / Justy / DJ Kitty the Disc Jockey in Association with Maker Park Radio and La Isla BonitaStapleton Waterfront ParkFree
Thu, Aug 177:00 PMWorks & Process at SummerStage: The Missing Element with The Beatbox House / LayeRhythmMarcus Garvey ParkFree
Fri, Aug 187:00 PMJason Moran and the Big Bandwagon: James Reese Europe and the Harlem Hellfighters: From the Dancehall to the Battlefield in Association with JazzmobileMarcus Garvey ParkFree
Sat, Aug 195:00 PMMixtape (Film Screening) / DJ sets by: Ron G / Doo Wop / Mister Cee / Tony Touch / Brucie BMarcus Garvey ParkFree
Sat, Aug 195:00 PMCautious Clay / Wet / Christian Kuria / ZinadelphiaCentral ParkBenefit
Sun, Aug 205:00 PMEveryday PeopleCentral ParkFree
Sun, Aug 205:00 PMHip-Hop 50: Native Tongue Edition: Monie Love / Black Sheep Dres / Chi Ali / DJ Red Alert hosted by Ralph McDaniels (Video Music Box)Marcus Garvey ParkFree
Sun, Aug 204:00 PMJose Alberto “El Canario” / The Big 3 Palladium Orchestra: The Music Of Machito, Tito Rodriguez and Tito PuenteConey IslandFree
Wed, Aug 234:30 PMManchester Orchestra / Jimmy Eat World / Middle KidsCentral ParkBenefit
Thu, Aug 247:00 PMRegina SpektorCentral ParkBenefit
Fri, Aug 257:00 PMCharlie Parker Jazz Festival: Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band featuring Dianne Reeves / T.K. Blue in association with JazzmobileMarcus Garvey ParkFree
Sat, Aug 263:00 PMCharlie Parker Jazz Festival: The Cookers / Endea Owens and the Cookout / Nduduzo Makhathini Trio / Akua Allrich and The TribeMarcus Garvey ParkFree
Sun, Aug 273:00 PMCharlie Parker Jazz Festival: Charles McPherson with Terell Stafford / Something Else! Vincent Herring Septet / HERA feat. Chelsea Baratz and Andromeda Turre / Michael MayoTompkins Square ParkFree
Sun, Aug 275:00 PMPalmwine Festival: Show Dem Camp and Friends in association with Move Forward MusicCentral ParkFree
Thu, Aug 316:00 PMIn Our Own Sweet Time Tour: Vance Joy / Dan Sultan Subaru Music SeriesCentral ParkBenefit
Sun, Sep 35:0O PMEmicida / Goyo / Screening: AmarElo: It’s All for Yesterday / in Association with 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film FestivalCentral ParkFree
Thu, Sep 145:00 PMTanya Tucker / Nikki Lane Subaru Music SeriesCentral ParkFree
Sat, Sep 305:00 PMCarl CoxCentral ParkBenefit
