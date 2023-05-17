New York Music Month’s Full Schedule Announced, Launching June 1

New York’s Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the full schedule of free programming for the sixth annual New York Music Month, taking place in June with concerts, performances, industry talks and workshops, and the community-sourced calendar for users to upload free and ticketed music events happening across the five boroughs — see the full schedule at NYMusicMonth.NYC.

“This New York Music Month, with a calendar jam-packed with celebrations — like the city’s 50 th anniversary of hip-hop — the beat of New York City will be heard around the world,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Between the free rehearsal spaces, workshops, master classes, songwriting camps, and more, there is something for everyone sprinkled throughout the five boroughs, which, as music always does, will serve to unite, educate, and entertain us.”

NYMM 2023 will feature the annual NYMM Conference, presented by MOME and the NYU Steinhardt Music Business Program, which takes place June 7 at the NYU Kimmel Center. Some of the biggest names will be on hand to discuss the state of the industry, including artist/songwriters Torae Carr and Vernon Reid, ABKCO Music COO Alisa Coleman, Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson, Verve and Impulse Records president Jamie Krents, Women in Music Chair of Education Chissy Nkemere, and Vibe editor in chief Datwon Thomas. Attendees can RSVP HERE.

In addition, MOME is expanding NYMM’s free rehearsal space program, which provides NYC musicians with free studio space. For the first time, the program will be available at studios in all five boroughs at the following locations:

Astoria Soundworks – Queens

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music Studios – Brooklyn

Fenix Studios – Staten Island

Greenwich House Music School – Manhattan

Lush Studios – The Bronx

New NYMM events and series include:

How to Build a Sustainable Music Career & Collect All Revenue Streams, 12-part Podcast Taping, Produced by Emily White (Collective Entertainment) – Season three of the #1 Music Business podcast in the world will be taped live (12 sessions beginning 6/1 at Tower Records’ new Tower Labs space).

Downtown Music Educational Webinar Series, Produced by Downtown Music Holdings – Featuring more than twenty global speakers, this virtual series will shine a light on eight areas of the music industry, debunking myths and discussing everything from the best way to start a music company, to marketing artists, to collecting royalties, to finding new fans (beginning 6/1).

Immigrant and Music Initiative 3-part Series, Produced by Sonic Records – The Immigrant and Music Initiative (I AM I) will celebrate the diverse cultural contributions from immigrants to the music business through panel discussions and masterclasses (6/6 and 6/13 at BerkleeNYC and 6/20 at Quad Studios).

Studio40 Showcase, Produced by The New York Public Library – Studio40 is The New York Public Library’s flagship public recording studio and media center in midtown Manhattan. The NYMM Studio40 live Showcase will feature creative work produced by the new, growing, and vibrant community of Studio40 creators – musicians, podcasters, videographers, producers and artists (6/15 at the NY Public Library).

Kids Rock for Kids Concert – An all-ages, outdoor concert featuring teen bands from New York City (6/21 at Old Stone House in Brooklyn).

The Future of the Haitian Music Industry (HMI) by Kreyol Fest – This panel discussion will explore the HMI’s rich history and explore strategies for breaking barriers. This discussion aims to ignite collaboration and innovation, shedding light on the immense potential of the HMI to captivate global audiences and carve its path in the international music landscape. (6/21 at Dumbo House)

Creative AI: What Artists and Music-Industry Professionals Need to Know, Produced by Music & Water – A candid panel discussion bringing the public hype (and fear) around music AI down to earth, distilling what about the technology is critical for artists and music-industry professionals to know today, and why (6/22).

The Hang: Live, Produced by Tallboy 7 – Part showcase, part variety show, part music networking event, The Hang will be an evening of shared songs, stories, and advice for the next generation of music professionals (6/29 at The Bitter End).

AI Music Marketing, Produced by Cyber PR – Learn how ChatGPT is about to change everything we know about music marketing and walk away with a roadmap that shows you how AI can be your music marketing assistant (6/27, Bowery Electric).

NYMM events that celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop in NYC include:

300Unplugged x NYMM Produced by 300 Studios – 300 Studios – the content and film division of 300 Entertainment – is honored to celebrate Hip Hop 50 with special episodes of their digital series, 300 Unplugged (300U), featuring live performances by rising NYC-based artists and hosted by 300 Elektra Entertainment Chairman & CEO Kevin Liles (6/1, 8pm).

Who Shot Ya – Produced by 4 Wheel City – A virtual conversation, Q&A, and performance showcase with hip hop artists who were shot and left paralyzed/disabled due to gun violence. The artists will highlight how hip hop music helped them overcome their setbacks and tough times (6/16).

From Sedgwick Avenue to Madison Avenue: Hip Hop’s Impact on Advertising, Produced by the Clio Awards – Artists, creative directors, and agency executives share the stories and strategies behind hip hop’s greatest commercials and brand partnerships (6/8 at 220 West 18th Street).

Returning NYMM 2023 concerts, performances, industry talks and workshops of note:

Concert Series with Parks Department – Featuring eight shows throughout Queens and the Bronx (beginning 6/2).

Make it Live! – Presentations from Mehmet Dede, talent buyer at Drom on how live music works, including the booking, planning and marketing processes (6/5 at BerkleeNYC, 6/20 at National Sawdust).

Anti Social Camp – The biggest songwriting camp in the world (6/12-17 at various locations, 6/12 Opening Ceremony at The New School Lang Center, 6/12 Industry Showcase at Baby’s All Right).

NYC Life, the flagship channel of NYC Media, will air the following NYMM content: