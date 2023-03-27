Country Singers Call Out Politicians After Nashville School Shooting: ‘F— the NRA’

Following Monday’s news of a shooting at a private Christian elementary school in Tennessee, several celebrities took to Twitter to point their frustrations at politicians and demand the need for stricter gun control laws.

A 28-year-old Nashville woman killed three children and three adult staff members at the Covenant School before she was shot and killed by police, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. At the time of this article’s publication, the shooter’s identity has not yet been released.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Margo Price tweeted at Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and questioned his choice to pass the permit-less handgun carry bill — which allows anyone 21 years or older to legally possess a weapon.

“Four dead so far in an elementary school shooting in Nashville this am. Can I ask you, @GovBillLee why you passed permit-less carry in 2021? Our children are dying and being shot in school but you’re more worried about drag queens than smart gun laws?” she tweeted. Price was referring to Lee’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors, along with a bill he signed that limits drag show performances in Tennessee. While the bill doesn’t implicitly use the word “drag,” it forbids drag performances by male or female impersonators who, as the law defines it, provide entertainment that is “harmful to minors.”

Country singer Mickey Guyton joined the conversation writing, “As a mother, I’m pissed the fuck off. Shame on every single politician ok with doing nothing as children are getting assassinated on an everyday basis in a place that is supposed to be their safe haven.”

Nathan Followill of the Kings of Leon revealed that the shooting had happened near his son’s school. He closed his emotional tweet with pointed words against Gov. Bill Lee and the National Rifle Association.

Peter Frampton emphasized that the school was full of children between preschool and 6th grade. “Children, babies!!! It IS the fucking guns!” he tweeted.

Country singer Carly Pearce sent her condolences writing, “Praying for these babies & their families.”

Katie Couric asked “When will it end?” in response to the news that three children, and at the time, two adults, had been pronounced dead.

Actor Morgan Fairchild shared the breaking news on her Twitter and went on to re-tweet several updates and messages from gun control activists.

Director and film producer Alex Gibney took on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, writing “just don’t pretend you are doing anything about the relentless murder of children by gunfire in this country.”

