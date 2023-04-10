NAMM Convention Adds Brandi Carlile for Session Exploring Her Views on Record Production

Brandi Carlile has been added as a participant in the NAMM Show in Anaheim, Calif. Thursday, where she will be interviewed about the insights she has gleaned into record production over her career.

The biggest annual conference for musicians is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center Thursday through Saturday. Her session, “Brandi Carlile on Producing and Uncovering the Artist in the Studio,” will take place Thursday from 1-1:50 p.m. and will have the singer-songwriter-producer being interviewed by producer/engineer/mixer Dave Way, who has worked on Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” and “Extraordinary Machine” as well as albums by Ringo Starr, Pink and others.

Way will talk with Carlile about “lessons she has learned when shifting from artist/songwriter to producer, tips and tricks in the studio, what it takes to find ‘magic”’in a process that can be very hard work for all involved, and the differences between producing her own music versus other artists’ work.” A short audience Q&A will follow to wrap up the program.

Carlile has amassed a growing amount of work as a producer, beyond her own albums. She has produced or co-produced Lucius’ “Second Nature,” two albums by the Secret Sisters, Brandy Clark’s upcoming self-titled album, and two albums by Tanya Tucker, the first of which was the Grammy-winning “While I’m Livin’,” with a followup, “Sweet Western Sound,” due in June.

Carlile spoke with Variety about increasing roles for women behind the boards in the studio as producers and engineers — in conversation with engineer Trina Shoemaker and the Secret Sisters — in this 2020 interview.

Her NAMM session comes on the heels of her acclaimed appearances on Sunday night’s “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” CBS special, where she sang “In My Room” with bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and finished up the broadcast dueting on “God Only Knows” with John Legend.

NAMM has several other well-known artists taking part in its festivities in Anaheim this week.

Earlier in the day Thursday, before Carlile’s session, John Fogerty will be in conversation with NAMM president-CEO Joe Lamond as well as receive the org’s top honorary award.

Thursday night, the Impact Music & Culture Award will be given to Public Enemy’s Chuck D as part of the convention’s celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

On Saturday, country star Lee Ann Womack will be joined by highly regarded producers Tony Brown and Frank Liddell (her husband) for a panel on the artist-producer relationship.

The Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will host several performances, including a “Night of Worship” performance with TobyMac and a night of bands hosted by Greg Phillinganes. A salute to 40 years of MIDI will feature Resonant Alien, a new group featuring Brian Hardgroove and DJ Johnny Juice from Public Enemy.

The 11th annual She Rocks awards will take place off-site and are set to honor Judy Collins, Noelle Scaggs and Gretchen Menn.