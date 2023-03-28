Myke Towers, Anuel AA, Prince Royce and More Revealed as Performers for 2023 Latin American Music Awards

Myke Towers, Anuel AA, Edén Muñoz, and Prince Royce are among the first round of confirmed performers for the 2023 Latin American Music Awards taking place on April 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Towers will be performing “Mi Droga,” the second track from his newly released “La Vida Es Una,” while Anuel will perform “Más Rica Que Ayer”; newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons will treat audiences to a medley including “Abajito” from their upcoming album “Capitulations”; and Royce will be singing an unreleased song.

Elsewhere, rising acts Bad Gyal and Muñoz will make their Latin AMAs on-stage debut. Bad Gyal will be singing her female-empowerment anthem “Chulo,” while the Mexican producer and singer-songwriter will perform his catchy hit single, “Chale.” Muñoz is also nominated in the new artist of the year category alongside Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Frontera, Los Lara, Luis Figueroa, Luis R Conriquez, Quevedo, Santa Fe Klan and Yahritza y Su Esencia.

The Latin AMAs previously revealed Bad Bunny as the most recognized artist of the evening, leading the list with 11 nominations, followed by Daddy Yankee and Becky G. Nominations for the awards are based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours, and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (February 12, 2022, through February 4, 2023.)

Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be honored during the awards show and in a pre-ceremony special titled “Latin AMA’s: Legacy” on April 4 via UniMás.

Hosted by Galilea Montijo, Julian Gil, and Natti Natasha, the eighth iteration of the Latin AMAs will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 20 at 7 p.m. ET on Univision, UniMás, and Galavisión.

This will be the first time the show airs on Univision since TelevisaUnivision acquired the rights from Dick Clark Productions last year. TelevisaUnivision’s roster of live-music events also currently consists of Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro, Premios Juventud, the Latin Grammys, and Uforia Concierto de Campeones.