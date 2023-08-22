MTV Video Music Awards Reveal First Round of 2023 Performers

MTV has announced the first round of performers for the 2023 Video Music Awards, taking place live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids make up the first slate of artists scheduled to take the stage that night.

Lovato, a 14-time nominee, will make her return to the VMAs after six years. She’s set to make the appearance just days before the release of her new album “Revamped,” which features rock versions of her hit songs. She’s nominated in two categories: best pop and video for good.

Days after completing her U.S. stadium tour, Karol G will bring the massive production to the VMA stage for her first-ever appearance on the show. She’s up for three awards including one of the night’s most coveted prizes, artist of the year. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj and Shakira, are also nominated in the category.

Global K-pop stars Stray Kids will make their VMA debut performing “S-Class,” off their latest, Billboard chart-topping album “5-Star” They could win their first MTV Moon Person for “S-Class” in the best K-pop category, the same category which earned them their first VMAs nomination in 2022.

The VMAs previously revealed the complete list of nominations, which has Taylor Swift leading the list with eight nominations, closely followed by SZA with six.