Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Is No. 1 Album for Third Week

Morgan Wallen’s latest album keeps its grip atop the Billboard albums chart, holding at No. 1 for the third week in a row.

The country star’s 36-song “One Thing at a Time” picked up the equivalent of 209,500 sales in the United States, according to data by Luminate. In its third tracking week, the set collected 256 million streams and tallied 12,500 copies sold.

Following its March 3 debut, “One Thing” entered the charts at No. 1 logging 501,000 units — becoming Spotify’s most-streamed country album in a single day by a male artist — then notched 259,000 in its second week. By comparison, the record joins only Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” in garnering over 200,000 units in each of their first three weeks across the last year.

The success of “One Thing” adds to a striking winning streak for Wallen, whose still-best selling 2021 set, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” spent its first 10 weeks at No. 1 and holds at No. 7 this week for its 112th week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

As for new releases, U2’s “Songs of Surrender,” an album of 40 re-recorded U2 songs, debuts at No. 5 with 46,500 units as the rock band’s 13th top 10-charting effort. Album sales comprised 42,000 of that sum, likely fueled by its wide range of availability in various exclusive, vinyl, and deluxe editions. The set was released in alignment with a Disney+ streaming special “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman,” a collection of performances and interviews with Bono and the Edge filmed this past December in Dublin.

It also follows the band’s recent announcement of a series of concerts in Las Vegas’ new MSG Sphere venue at the Venetian this fall. The shows will celebrate their 1991 album “Achtung Baby” and mark the band’s first live performances in four years.

At No. 2 this week is SZA’s “SOS” with 72,000 units earned, which comes just as the R&B singer wrapped her stadium tour in Los Angeles on March 22 and 23. The shows brought out a star-studded list of celebrity guests that included Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Lopez, to name a few.

Conversely, Swift kicked off her Eras Tour on March 17 in Arizona, causing “Midnights” to move up to No. 3 from its previous No. 6 position with 61,000 units. And following its No. 3 debut, Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” slips to No. 4 with 49,000 units in its second week on the albums chart.

Closing out the top 10 of Billboard 200 is Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” at No. 6 (45,000 units); “Dangerous: The Double Album” holds at No. 7 (42,000 units); Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is at No. 8 (40,000 units); Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” slips one spot to No. 9 (38,000 units); and finally, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” rounds out the pinnacle at No. 10 (37,000 units).

As for the Hot 100, several of the Billboard 200 chart-toppers’ lead singles take up the top five slots: Cyrus’ disco-infused “Flowers,” sits at No. 1 for the eighth week in a row with 108 million airplay impressions and 24.7 million streams; Wallen’s “Last Night” keeps at No. 2, two weeks after it peaked at the summit and SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 3 after scoring seven weeks at No. 2.

Elsewhere rapper Coi Leray and country star Bailey Zimmerman score their first top 10 singles. Leray, who previously cracked the top 40 with “Blick Blick!,” alongside Nicki Minaj (No. 37), and “No More Parties,” featuring Lil Durk (No. 26), enters the top 10 with “Players” at No. 9. Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” hits No. 10 in its 41st week on the Hot 100. The single arrived in June as the second single from Zimmerman’s debut EP “Leave the Light On,” and will appear in his upcoming debut studio album “Religiously. The Album,” slated for release on May 12.

The rest of the top 10 of the songs chart is filled out by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” at No. 4; the Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” at No. 5; PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” at No. 6; Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 7.