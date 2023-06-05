Taylor Swift’s Ice Spice ‘Karma’ Remix Lands at No. 2 on Songs Chart as Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Holds Top Slot

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” dominated the Billboard 200 for a historic three months but that streak was cut short in the latest tracking week by none other than Taylor Swift’s 2022 album “Midnights,” which reclaimed the No. 1 slot thanks to the release of deluxe reissues.

The competition on the songs list, however, saw Wallen take the lead with his guitar-driven single “Last Night” holding atop the songs list for a ninth week. Looking at the numbers, “Last Night” drew 66 million airplay audience impressions and 33 million streams while Swift’s “Karma” remix featuring Bronx rapper Ice Spice inched close in streams, earning 23 million, but fell behind in airplay audience impressions, where it tallied 38 million.

Swift’s demand over the charts is also reflected in the larger tally: she now boasts a career total of 17 top-two Hot 100 songs, joining seismic acts such as the Beatles, Mariah Carey, Drake, Rihanna and Madonna.

Swift and Ice Spice’s collab was released alongside a music video featuring both artists and got its live debut during Swift’s MetLife tour stop on May 26. Fans at the show were also treated to a special appearance from Ice Spice who cements her fast-paced rise to superstar status with “Karma” becoming her highest charting single yet. Before that, her feature on PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2″ hit a peak of No. 3, while the Nicki Minaj remix of her track “Princess Diana,” one of four tracks on her debut “Like..?” EP, hit No. 4.

After spending eight weeks at No. 1 earlier this year, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is bumped to No. 3 on the latest Hot 100. The remaining top 10 tracks have all danced in or around the summit: Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, follows at No. 4; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is at No. 5; SZA’s “Kill Bill” is at No. 6; and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” is at No. 7 after hitting No. 4 – a pivotal rank for the evolving música Mexicana genre.

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” hits its highest rank yet at No. 8 and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” is at No. 9 while Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ closes the pinnacle at No. 10.