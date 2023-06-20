Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Is Back at No. 1 for 13th Week

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” returns to No. 1 for the 13th non-consecutive week after spending the last two weeks in second place for the first time since its March debut. The album was only temporarily removed by Taylor Swift’s re-issued edition of “Midnights” and the monumental sales boost of K-pop group Stray Kids.

The album returns to the summit with 111,500 equivalent album units sold in the United States, according to data collected by Luminate. That figure includes nearly 41 million on-demand streams and album sales tallied 4,500. With 13 weeks at No. 1, the 36-song set meets the mark set by Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” the biggest album to come out of 2022, and before that, Drake’s “Views” met the metric in 2106.

Wallen’s “Last Night” also rules the Hot 100 at No. 1 for 11 weeks with 70 million audience impressions and 30 million streams. And with Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” at No. 2, with 20 million streams, the songs chart boasts two country hits in the list’s top three for the first time since 2000, according to Billboard.

Back on the albums list, a new release from Niall Horan, his third solo record titled “The Show,” enters with 68,000 sales as the top-selling album of the week thanks to its variety in exclusive physical editions. At No. 3 is pop singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s deluxe reissue (including its debut on vinyl) of “Stick Season” which drew 71,000 units, entering the top 10 for the first time with 71,000 units and just shy of 61 million streams.

Rounding out the top 10 is Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 4, Metro Boomin’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” soundtrack at No. 5, and last week’s No. 1 slot holder, “5-Star” by Stray Kids at No. 6. SZA’s “SOS” is at No. 8 and Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is No. 9 and Swift’s “Lover” closes out at No. 10.

The top 10 of the songs list is made up of former placeholders: Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” at No. 2, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” at No. 4; Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole is at No. 5; Toosii’s “Favorite Song” is at No. 6; SZA’s “Kill Bill” is No. 7; Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” is No. 8; Swift’s “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice is No. 9; Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” closes at No. 10.