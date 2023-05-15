Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Becomes His Second Album to Spend 10 Weeks at No. 1

Another week, another win for Morgan Wallen, who adds a definitive tenth consecutive week at No. 1 on the albums chart with “One Thing at a Time.” The set debuted earlier this March and has not left the coveted slot since, matching the record set with his previous “Dangerous: The Double Album” and making him the first solo male artist to have consecutive projects spend their first 10 weeks at No. 1.

In the latest tracking week, “One Thing at a Time” earned the equivalent of 141,000 units in the United States, including 179 million streams, according to data from Luminate. Simultaneously, two years after its official release, Wallen’s “Dangerous” album remains a chart favorite at No. 5 on the chart.

Wallen’s chart reach also extends to the Hot 100, where “Last Night” claims a sixth week at No. 1 with an 8% uptick in radio airplay and 6% in streaming. These achievements come as Wallen recently returned to touring in the last few weeks but had to postpone and reschedule multiple appearances due to a vocal cord injury. He’s set to reconvene the tour after a six-week period of vocal rest.

For weeks, new releases from several K-pop heavy-hitters, Lana Del Rey, Metallica and more have not budged Wallen from the top of the albums chart. The latest challenger is Ed Sheeran, who entered the list at No. 2 with his latest, “-” (pronounced “Subtract”), notching the equivalent of 112,000 units in the U.S., garnering 81,000 album sales and 38 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 18 songs. Despite the buzz of a highly publicized copyright trial, and a one-week gig as a substitute “American Idol” judge, Sheeran’s “-” is his first studio album since “+” (“Plus”) 12 years ago not to debut at No. 1.

Unchanged from last week, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” remains at No. 3 and SZA’s “SOS” at No. 4 (while the latter’s “Kill Bill” also holds at No. 2 on the singles chart). South Korean girl group Le Sserafim debuts at No. 6 with “Unforgiven” (45,000 units) marking the five-piece vocal act’s first top 10 and second charting effort on the Billboard 200.

Making up the tail end of the top 10 of the albums chart is Swift’s “Lover” at No. 7, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 8, Luke Combs’ “Gettin’ Old” at No. 9 and Metro Boomin’s former No. 1 “Heroes & Villains” at No. 10.

On the Hot 100, the top 10 highlight is Toosii’s “Favorite Song,” which rises to No. 8 with 21 million streams as the North Carolina rapper’s first top 10 on the chart. A sped-up version of the song is a popular sound on TikTok, though those metrics do not directly contribute to the charts.

The remainder of the top 10 songs are comprised of repeats, including Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” at No. 3; Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” at No. 4; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” at No. 5, and “Creepin'” by Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage at No. 6. Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” is at No. 7, after hitting No. 5, and the Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” is at No. 9, while Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is at No. 10.