Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Leads Albums Chart With Its Streaming Punch

Morgan Wallen’s blockbuster “One Thing at a Time” pushed through two major releases from Miley Cyrus and K-pop giants Twice to come out on top of the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week.

After scoring the biggest opening week numbers of 2023 for any album by units earned (501,000), and the fifth-largest streaming week ever (498.28 million streams), “One Thing at a Time” enters another week at No. 1 with the equivalent of 259,000 sales and 21,000 album sales, according to data by Luminate. Notably, the set also collected 308 million on-demand official streams for the second-best streaming week ever for a country album, topping the debut of Wallen’s 2021 album “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which sits at No. 7 on this week’s chart.

All 36 songs on the album charted on the Hot 100 during their first tracking week, with five songs entering the top 10 of the Hot 100; “Last Night” led the list at No. 1 and the set’s title track closed the top at No. 10.

While Wallen remains the undisputed champ of the Billboard 200, both Twice and Cyrus entered the ring with heavy-hitting debut numbers and all-time career highs.

The nine-member K-pop girl group scored their first No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with “Ready to Be” topping the No. 3 highs of their previous 2021 efforts “Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album” and “Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album.” The set debuts with 153,000 units earned and album sales comprising 145,500 of that sum with CD sales (of which there were 11 variations) making up 86% of that total, according to Billboard. The LP was also released with two vinyl versions.

The seven-song set was led by “Moonlight Sunrise,” their second English single and second charting hit on the Hot 100 (No. 84), and also includes an English version of the opening track “Set Me Free.” In its first tracking week, the LP collected over 10 million streams.

Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” is at No. 3 with 119,000 equivalent album units earned as the pop singer’s 14th top 10-charting effort (this includes her Disney/Hannah Montana-led releases). The LP’s 13 tracks tallied over 80 million streams as Cyrus’ biggest streaming week ever.

The collection was also released in four vinyl variations and two deluxe boxed sets (sold only on Cyrus’ online storefront), with album sales totaling 55,000 units. “Endless Summer Vacation” was preceded by Cyrus’ second No. 1 single “Flowers,” which spent six consecutive weeks topping the Billboard Hot 100.

The rest of the top 10 of the Billboard 200 is filled out by a list of former chart leaders: SZA’s “SOS” at No. 4 (76,000 units), Karol G’s “Mañana Sera Bonito” at No. 5 (52,000 units), Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 6 (47,000 units), Wallen’s “Dangerous” at No. 7 (39,000 units), Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is No. 8 (39,000 units), Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is at No. 9 (36,000 units) and finally, Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” rounds out the top at No. 10 (34,000 units).