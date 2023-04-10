Morgan Wallen Simultaneously Tops Albums and Singles Chart as Melanie Martinez’s ‘Portals’ Launches to No. 2

Morgan Wallen leads the albums chart for a fifth consecutive week with his 36-song “One Thing at a Time,” — and in the latest tracking week, the set’s lead single, “Last Night,” also returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a second week.

Wallen’s third studio album logged the equivalent of 173,000 sales in the United States and 216 million streams, according to data by Luminate. The record debuted at No. 1 back in March — with 501,000 sales as the largest debut since Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” — and has not left the summit since. Not only that, Wallen has been credited as one of the largest contributors to the growing presence of country music on streaming platforms.

The impact of Wallen’s “One Thing” was enough to hold off entries from alt-pop singer Melanie Martinez, the indie-rock group Boygenius and a deluxe reissue from Tyler, the Creator.

Martinez leads at No. 2 with the debut of her other-worldly “Portals,” which had the equivalent of 142,000 sales, including 61 million streams and 99,000 copies sold. Her third album arrived in the 21 physical album variations, including collectible CDs, vinyl and cassettes. Martinez also simultaneously announced a 29-date tour across North America — her first time on the road since 2019 and 2020’s “K-12” Tour.

Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost,” which originally debuted in 2021 at No. 1, jumps up to No. 3 after its deluxe reissue was released with eight additional songs. (All versions of the album count for tracking and charting purposes.) It earned the equivalent of 68,000 sales and just shy of 78 million on-demand official streams.

Boygenius — made up of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — is at No. 4 with their first full-length effort as a group, “The Record.” The 12-song set comes via Interscope Records and opens with the equivalent of 67,000 sales, including 18 million streams and 53,000 copies sold of the full album. Notably, a large sum of that sales number came from vinyl, of which there were eight different-colored variants, including exclusives for indie stores, Target and Urban Outfitters, according to Billboard.

The band is set to play their first big live show at Coachella this upcoming weekend. In a conversation with Variety, the trio said of their setup, “There’s no lead singer of the band. We’re all doing everything together. We all have equal input. Even on the songs that are led by somebody, we think through them together. I think that it ended up with a nice balance. We had a bunch more songs that we were working on that didn’t make the record.”

The rest of the albums chart is filled out by previous top 10 holders including SZA’s “SOS,” which holds at No. 5 (with 64,000 units), and Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 6 (61,000 units). Luke Combs’ “Gettin’ Old” is at No. 7 (54,000 units), while Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” lifts to No. 8 (45,000 units) and Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is at No. 9 (42,000 units). Closing the top 10 of the Billboard 200 is Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” at No. 10, dropping from its No. 3 opening slot with 38,000 units.

The songs chart is headed by Wallen’s “Last Thing,” which saw an increase of 25% in radio airplay audience impressions, followed by SZA’s “Kill Bill” at No. 2. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” slips to No. 3 after spending eight weeks at No. 1. The song is the most streamed song of 2023 so far with 1.16 billion global audio streams, while Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” which lifted up to No. 7 this week, is the fifth most-streamed song globally with 601 million audio streams.

Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” is at No. 4, after reaching a No. 3 peak; the Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” is at No. 5; and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” is at No. 6. Rounding out the top 10 songs is Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 8, Coi Leray’s “Players” at No. 9 and Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” at No. 10.