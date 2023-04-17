Morgan Wallen Takes Over Top of the Charts for Sixth Week; Drake’s Kim Kardashian-Sampling Single Debuts at No. 2

For the sixth week in a row, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” tops the albums chart at No. 1 and its leading single, “Last Night,” adds a third nonconsecutive week atop the singles chart.

In its latest tracking week, “One Thing” (released via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records) collected the equivalent of 167,000 album sales in the United States and 211 million on-demand official streams of the country set’s 36 songs, according to data by Luminate. “Last Night” leads the Hot 100 with 36.6 million streams after dominating the chart for the first time last month as the singer-songwriter’s first No. 1 single.

New in the top 10 of the songs chart this week is Drake’s Kim Kardashian-sampling “Search & Rescue,” which launched to No. 2 on the list. As Drake has been known to do, the track was announced just a day prior to its official release on April 7, and still, the song logged nearly 34 million streams as the Toronto rapper’s 35th top-five hit.

The song features dialogue from Kardashian, pulled from the reality star’s television show: “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” she can be heard saying around the one-minute mark.

Jumping ahead to No. 10 on the Hot 100 is Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola,” an all-Spanish-language track from the bubbling Mexican music genre which has gained widespread attention in the last few years thanks to its resurgence among young audiences.

“Ella Baila Sola” notched 24.4 million streams, up 30% as it climbed from its previous No. 17 slot to No. 10 in the latest tracking week. It’s the first top-10 hit to ever have come out of the genre and also marks the first top-10 hit for both Peso Pluma and quartet Eslabon Armado — and their respective indie labels, Prajin Parlay and DEL Records.

Peso Pluma currently boasts five tracks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and is also currently ranked No. 5 on Spotify’s Global Artists chart, behind Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, the Weeknd and Drake. His and Yng Lvcas’ “La Bebe” sits at No. 17 on the Hot 100 as the second-highest-charting regional Mexican single.

Back in the top five of the songs chart, former No. 1 holders Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and SZA’s “Kill Bill” are at No. 3 and 4, respectively. Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” is at No. 5 and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is at No. 6, where the Afrobeats favorite enjoys a new peak.

The Weeknd is featured on the list for a second time alongside Ariana Grande for their duet “Die for You,” which is at No. 7. Rounding out the top 10 is PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” at No. 8 and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 9.

As for the albums chart, the list saw the No. 2 debut of NF’s “Hope” as the American rapper/producer’s fourth top 10-charting effort behind 2021’s “Clouds (The Mixtape).” The 13-song album debuts with the equivalent of 123,000 album units and 57 million streams. The package was sold in a variety of physical variants including a signed CD, four deluxe CD/merch box sets, a Target-exclusive CD and vinyl.

Linkin Park’s second studio album, “Meteora,” is back on the charts following the album’s 20th-anniversary deluxe reissue. It debuted at No. 8 with 38,500 equivalent album units earned and 23.65 million on-demand official streams of the songs including unreleased tracks like “Lost” which was recorded for “Meteora,” but didn’t make the original album’s final tracklist. “Lost” features the late Chester Bennington, lead singer of the American rock band, who died in 2017.

Elsewhere, country music continues its chart domination with Wallen’s record-breaking “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a 2021 release, lifting to No. 6 (47,000 units) and Luke Combs’ “Gettin’ Old” at No. 7 (46,000 units).

Former chart leaders fill out the top 10 of the albums chart’s remaining slots: Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is back in the top five at No. 3; SZA’s “SOS” is at No. 4; Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is at No. 9; and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” closes at No. 10.