Morgan Wallen Dominates Albums and Songs Chart (Again), Dave Matthews Band Debuts at No. 5 and Bad Bunny Logs 10th Top 10 Single

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” is the No. 1 album in the United States for the 12th week — marking three months at the peak — after it debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 earlier this March. It becomes the first country album in 30 years to spend that many weeks there, nearing a 17-week record set by Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Some Gave It All” (which boasted the hit single “Achy Breaky Heart”) back in 1992.

The 36-song set collected the equivalent of 129,000 sales in the latest tracking week, with 163 million streams, according to the tracking service Luminate. Wallen’s “Last Night” single simultaneously adds an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 33 million streams and 65 million radio airplay audience impressions.

Wallen’s set will likely be challenged by Swift’s “Midnights” in the following week due to the album’s May 26 reissue. Fueled by bonus tracks like a “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice, and a new version of the Lana Del Rey-featuring “Snow on the Beach,” the record has a fair shot at ending Wallen’s consecutive reign — at least temporarily.

This week, “Midnights” is at No. 3 on the list with 58,000 equivalent album units, while Wallen’s 2021 release “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 4 with 47,000 units. Swift, like Wallen, also has a second album in the top 10 of the Billboard 200: 2019’s “Lover,” which lifts to No. 6 from its previous No. 10 position with 38,000 units earned.

SZA’s “SOS,” which ruled the chart for 10 weeks earlier this year, is at No. 2 with an uptick of 77,000 equivalent album units earned following its release on CD and vinyl on May 19.

Elsewhere, Dave Matthews Band enters the list at No. 5 with their tenth studio album — and their first in five years — “Walk Around the Moon.” The group’s pandemic record is their 14th top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. It earned 44,000 equivalent album units, including 40,000 album sales and a little over 5 million streams.

Grammy Award-winning Swedish rock group Ghost debuts at No. 7 with their five-song album “Phantomime” earning 36,000 units. The set is composed of covers including Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me” and the late Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero.”

Luke Combs’ “Gettin’ Old” is at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is at No. 9 and Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” closes out the top 10.

On the Hot 100, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” enters the top five of the list at No. 5 after the release of a new remix dubbed the “Toxic Version,” featuring none other than Future.

“These bitches too smart to compete with you / I’ma leave her right now if she mention you,” Future raps over the instrumental in his signature mumble-style cadence. The track was previously made available in a variety of renditions including one with Khalid, sped-up and instrumental versions, and a “Midnight Session” mix.

Also new to the top this week is Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” which opens at No. 8, becoming his 10th top 10 single with 22 million streams and 36 million in radio reach. The track was released alongside a star-studded music video that had cameos with everyone from Frank Ocean to Lil Uzi Vert.

Filling out the top 10 is Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” at No. 2, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” at No. 4 and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” at No. 6. Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, is now at No. 7 while Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” slides is at No. 9 and Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is at No. 10.