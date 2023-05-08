Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Is No. 1 Album for Ninth Week; Seventeen Debuts at No. 2 With Massive Sales

For a ninth week, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” rules over the albums chart, resisting monumental debut numbers and new releases from K-pop group Seventeen, Eslabon Armado, Jack Harlow and more.

In its latest tracking week, as measured by Luminate, Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” earns the equivalent of 138,000 sales in the United States and 174 million streams of its 36 songs. With another consecutive week at No. 1, the 36-song set joins Wallen’s previous “Dangerous: The Double Album” as the only album to log nine weeks in a row at the summit. The LP dominated the list for 10 weeks without interruption in early 2021 and sits at No. 5 this week in its 118th week in the top 10.

It’s likely Wallen will face super-sized competition on next week’s chart after Ed Sheeran’s new album “-” (pronounced “Subtract”) enters the ring. For now, Wallen’s tenure continues, with lead single “Last Night” also remaining at No. 1 on the Hot 100 singles chart for a fifth non-consecutive week.

The top new release on the Billboard 200 is Seventeen’s “10th Mini Album FML,” which debuts at No. 2 with 132,000 copies sold as the top-selling album of the week (and the fourth-largest sales week of 2023). The set, whose tracks span dance-pop, hip hop and R&B, notched four million streams in its first week out.

Taylor Swift’s former chart-topper, “Midnights” is at No. 3, while SZA’s “SOS” returns to the top five at No. 4.

Música Mexicana pioneers Eslabon Armado also debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week with their new LP “Desvelado” hitting No. 6. The set tallied the equivalent of 44,000 sales in the U.S., including nearly 64 million streams. It’s the highest chart entry yet for the surging regional Mexican genre which just a few weeks ago notched its first top 10 single on the Hot 100 with “Ella Baila Sola” — also at the hands of Eslabon Armado and collaborator Peso Pluma. This week, the trumpet-led single lifts to No. 4 on the list.

Jack Harlow’s “Jackman” debuts at No. 8 with the equivalent of 35,500 sales and 43 million streams as the rapper’s third top 10-charting album. The 10-song solo set follows 2022’s “Come Home The Kids Miss You” and was announced just days before its official release on April 28.

The rest of the top 10 albums is made up of Luke Combs’ “Gettin’ Old” (No. 7), Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” (No. 9) and Swift’s “Lover” (No. 10).

As for highlights on the singles chart, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” lifts to its highest peak yet at No. 5 on the list. The song was up 19% in radio impressions, to 79 million, and up by 1% in streaming with 16 million.

After becoming her first Hot 100 No. 1, SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 2 for another week while Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 3, after spending eight weeks at No. 1.

The top 10 of the list is comrpised of Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ “ at No. 6; Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” at No. 7 (a week after it became the chart’s second-ever top five regional Mexican entry); the Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” at No. 8; PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” at No. 9 and Swift’s “Anti-Hero” closing out at No. 10.