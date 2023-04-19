Moonbin, Member of K-Pop Boy Band Astro, Found Dead at 25

According to the Seoul Gangnam Police (via Yonhap News), K-pop singer Moonbin was found dead in his Seoul home by his manager on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was a part of the boy band Astro, a five-member group formed by Fantagio Music.

The South Korean entertainment company confirmed the news in a social media post that was translated into English by the K-pop media company Koreaboo. “On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky,” they wrote. “Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the Astro members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

The note continues: “It is even more heart-breaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feelings of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are in a state of great sadness and sorrow due to the sudden news, can honor the deceased.”

Yonhap News reports Seoul Gangnam Police released a statement in regard to the cause of death. A translation of the statement by Soompi reads: “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” and “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

Astro released their third and most recent studio effort “Drive To The Starry Road” last May and recently announced the departure of member Rocky. They simultaneously confirmed the band would continue as a five-member group, with its members also pursuing solo endeavors. “We plan to actively give them our unsparing support so that [the members] can be active in a wide variety of areas,” they said in a statement at the time.

Prior to his passing, Moonbin was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert as part of the two-member Astro sub-unit, Moonbin&Sanha.