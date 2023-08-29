Miley Cyrus Reveals 12 Hour-Plus Work Days at ’12 or 13′ Years Old: ‘I’m a Lot of Things but Lazy Is Not One of Them’

Miley Cyrus used the latest edition of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok video series to list off a typical work day from when she was just 12 or 13 years old. Back then, Cyrus was already a global superstar thanks to her leading role on the Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana.”

Per Cyrus’ schedule, she was waking up at 5:30 a.m. to get her makeup done for a day’s worth of interviews that ran from 7:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. A Life magazine photo shoot was also thrown into the middle of her day. The specific schedule Cyrus unveiled was for a Friday, but that’s not where her work week ended. She said the next day, Saturday, she was booked up for work from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and then she would fly back home and have only Sunday off before resuming filming on “Hannah Montana” on Monday.

“I’m a lot of things but lazy is not one of them,” Cyrus said with a laugh after listing off her routine days.

Cyrus’ “Used to Be Young” TikTok video series made headlines earlier in its run for the singer’s continued thoughts on why she does not want to go back out on tour. Cyrus announced in May that she would most likely not tour in support of her latest record, “Endless Summer Vacation.”

“That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Cyrus said. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

