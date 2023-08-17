Miley Cyrus Confirms New Song ‘Used to Be Young’ Will Be Released With ‘Uniquely Intimate’ ABC Special

Miley Cyrus will release a new song and video, “Used To Be Young,” as part of an incoming ABC special called “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).”

The single will be made available worldwide on Aug. 25 while the TV event will air on the night of Aug. 24 and is said to include a “uniquely intimate” interview with Cyrus telling “untold stories from the first 30 years of her life for the first time ever,” per a press release.

Cyrus announced the single and special, described as a “reimagined” version of the “Backyard Sessions” that originally aired on Disney+, on her social media on Thursday.

“In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues,” she wrote in the caption of a video post that features footage from her ABC interview. “This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley.”

Fans who are unable to catch the TV event live will be able to stream it in its entirety the next day on Hulu. “Used To Be Young” is also available for pre-order and for purchase on a 7″ vinyl.

Prior to making an official announcement, Cyrus teased the news of “Used To Be Young” with cryptic posters that were plastered across cities with sly references to her older music.

“I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” Cyrus captioned a clip of the posters with her face and some of her most recognizable song lyrics, including: “I hopped off the plane at LAX” (“Party in the USA”); “I can almost see it, that dream I’m dreaming” (“The Climb”); “I came in like a wrecking ball” (“Wrecking Ball”); “I can buy myself flowers” (“Flowers”) and “I used to be young,” from her incoming single.

I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young. pic.twitter.com/cwqwQHf2pQ — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 15, 2023

“Used To Be Young” follows the release of her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which featured the hit single “Flowers.” The track is one of the top singles of the year, having spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – a career-best for Cyrus. It’s also gained a fair share of listeners globally, becoming the longest-running UK No. 1 single by a female solo artist and acquiring billions of streams worldwide.