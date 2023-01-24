Miley Cyrus Earns First No. 1 in a Decade With Instant Smash ‘Flowers’; Shakira Enters Top 10 With Her Own Real-Life Breakup Song

Seventeen years into her recording career, Miley Cyrus earns her first-ever No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with the disco-funk-inspired “Flowers.” The new single is from her forthcoming record “Endless Summer Vacation,” due March 10.

Although the new track is Cyrus’ first single to debut at the summit, it’s her second No. 1, after “Wrecking Ball” climbed to the top of the list (it debuted at No. 50) for three weeks in 2013. “Flowers” dominated streaming charts around the world, with Spotify confirming the track had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in the DSP’s history. This week, the song logged 53 million streams and 34 million radio airplay impressions, according to data by Luminate.

The punchy single and her new album were first teased with billboards in major cities reading “New Year. New Miley,” and during her New Year’s Eve Party NBC special, the song’s Jan. 13 release date was confirmed alongside clips of a colorful music video.

Fans instantly noted the single’s arrival date was on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, and coupled with the song’s post-breakup narrative (“I can love me better / I can love me better, baby”), the song took off on social media platforms like TikTok where it has soundtracked more than one million videos.

“This song is dedicated to my fans and the steadfast self-love I wish for each of you,” Cyrus wrote in a celebratory post on Twitter.

Self-empowerment anthems enjoyed a field day on the charts this week as Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” also launched in the top 10. The collaboration between the Colombian star and the Argentine hitmaker sparked major online chatter, even in the days before its official release, with the buzz only growing stronger once the internet got a hold of the song’s striking lyrics.

In the song, Shakira calls out her ex Gerard Piqué for allegedly betraying her with another woman. With lyrics like “Una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú,” or “A wolf [in reference to Shakira’s 2009 hit “She Wolf”] like me is not for guys like you,” many began praising the legacy artist for her new girl-power anthem.

“Session 53” enters the Hot 100 at No. 9 with 20.2 million streams and 7.9 million in airplay audience impressions. The fiery new single is Bizarrap’s first Hot 100 top 10, after “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” with Quevedo, hit a peak of No. 79 in October. This is Shakira’s fifth top 10 hit and her first since 2007’s “Beautiful Liar,” with Beyoncé.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps its No. 2 high, with a boost of 34.9 million in streams (rising 12%), 29.4 million in radio reach (rising 106%) and 2,000 sold (rising 69%), fueled by the Jan. 13 arrival of a four-track single option with the song’s original, sped-up, instrumental and a cappella versions. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” drops out of the top spot after spending eight weeks there, dipping to No. 3; Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’” is at No. 4; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammy-nominated “Unholy” is No. 5; and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” slips to No. 6.

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” is at No. 7, from its previous No. 6 peak, and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” is at No. 8, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” closes the top 10 at No. 10.

On the Billboard 200 album chart, SZA’s “SOS” reigns for a sixth week at No. 1, where it has remained for the entirety of its chart run, with the equivalent of 119,000 album units sold in the U.S. It also joins an exclusive list of eight female-led albums to have achieved six or more weeks at No. 1, with the other seven being by Adele and Swift.

Swift’s “Speak Now” kept its hold at the top of the chart for six weeks (2010-11); Adele’s “21” was there for 24 weeks (2011-12); Swift’s “Red” for seven (2012-13); Swift’s “1989” for 11 (2014-15); Adele’s “25” for 10 (2015-16); Swift’s “Folklore” for eight (2020); Adele’s “30” for six (2021-22); and lastly, SZA’s “SOS” rounds out the list with its sixth week at No. 1.

SZA’s album is again followed by Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 2 (73,000 units), followed by Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” (56,000 units) and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” (47,000 units). The Weeknd’s compilation album, “The Highlights,” returns to the list, climbing 36-5 with 44,000 units.