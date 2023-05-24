Miley Cyrus Doubles Down on Not Touring: ‘I Just Don’t Want to Sleep on a Moving Bus’

Following the news that Miley Cyrus will not be touring in support of her latest full-length album “Endless Summer Vacation,” the pop singer offered a detailed explanation behind the decision in a letter addressed to her fans.

Last week, Cyrus spoke with British Vogue in what was her first in-depth interview in several months. She was quoted saying that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” and said “There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

The mass response from fans and critics prompted the “Flowers” singer to clarify the quote further in a lengthy notes app address that started with: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever.”

“Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart,” Cyrus continued in the note shared to her social media on Wednesday. “I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

She further emphasized that performing for her fans has been “some of the best days of my life,” and said her choice “has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.”

Life on the road also doesn’t allow much time for her to serve the fashion-forward “looks I’ve been turning. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus,” she said. Although touring isn’t what’s best for her right now, Cyrus did say that could change and signed off by writing, “Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer Vacation.”

Cyrus’ last arena show was the Bangerz Tour back in 2015. The tour lasted 78 shows and stopped at venues such as the O2 Arena in London and the Barclays Center in New York City.

“After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question,” she told British Vogue. “And I can’t. Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”