Miley Cyrus and Disney Reunite for ‘Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’

Disney+ will celebrate Miley Cyrus’ forthcoming eighth studio album with a special event titled “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).”

Cyrus serves as executive producer on the music-focused special from Disney Branded Television, which will feature songs from the album. The special is set to premiere on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Disney+, and will feature Cyrus performing songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Cyrus began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching the singer and her band perform in an outdoor setting, and “Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” serves as a continuation.

“Endless Summer Vacation” will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant.

“Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” is produced by RadicalMedia, Miley Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are directors, and Marcell Rév is director of photography.