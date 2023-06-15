Microsoft Theater, Xbox Plaza in L.A. Rebranded as Peacock Sets Multiyear Agreement With AEG

Peacock and AEG have entered into a mutliyear agreement that will see major parts of LA Live in downtown Los Angeles renamed after the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Starting July 11, the Microsoft Theater will be known as the Peacock Theater, while the Xbox Plaza outside will be renamed Peacock Place. The deal, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, also makes Peacock the exclusive streaming partner of LA Live.

“Like Peacock, L.A. Live is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” said Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal. “Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. Live each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

The soon-to-be rechristened theater is a 7,100-seat concert and special events venue, while the plaza outside is a 40,000 -square-foot open-air space. The agreement includes new interior and exterior signage at the theater and plaza, a branded content studio, and fan activations and brand integrations. There will also be a brand new LED marquee located at the corner of Figueroa and Olympic Blvds. that will highlight Peacock programming.

This marks the third name for the theater in its 16-year existence. It opened as the Nokia Theater in 2007 with a week of concerts by the Eagles and Dixie Chicks, then was renamed the Microsoft Theater in 2015 after Microsoft bought out Nokia’s mobile business. The venue has not only hosted concerts but been the base for a number of televised awards shows, including the Emmys and American Music Awards.

“We are ecstatic for the opportunity to be able to partner with the amazing leadership team at Peacock for this long-term relationship,” said Nick Baker, chief operating officer of AEG Global Partnerships. “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” added Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. Live. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. Live venues.”