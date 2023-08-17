Mexican Pop Group RBD Ventures Into Reggaeton for ‘Cerquita De Ti,’ First New Single in Nearly Four Years

After selling out its reunion “Soy Rebelde Tour,” Latin pop group RBD has dropped a new single titled “Cerquita De Ti.”

The track, a blend of pop and Dominican dembow, is the first taste of original music from the band since 2020’s “S.H.E.A.,” which was updated in February to include vocals from Dulce María. It’s just the second taste of original music since the band — which also comprises telenovela actors and singers Anahí, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann and Maite Perroni — went on its official hiatus in 2009.

“Cerquita De Ti” boasts RBD’s signature harmonies and elements of modern-day Latin pop. It was produced by Manuel Lara, who has also worked on tracks for Kali Uchis, Bad Bunny and Rauw Alejandro, and was written by Lara, RBD’s Chávez, Pambo, Nicole Horts and Ben Aler.

“Time has passed, but I love you all the same / The love I feel just keeps growing and doesn’t leave,” the group sings in the group sings in the track’s chorus. “Even though we’re far apart and you’re upset, know I’ll always be close to you.”

Before the band announced a reunion earlier this year, breaking the internet with the news of its impending tour across the U.S. and Latin America, RBD had briefly reunited sans Dulce María, who was pregnant at the time, and Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera — who has decided not to rejoin the band at this time.

RBD is set to kick off the U.S. leg of its tour in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 25 and is making numerous stops in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. The group will also have a stint in Latin America, performing shows in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia. This song’s release also comes as the band announced an additional date in Mexico’s Estadio Azteca on Dec. 21, which marks the end of its 2023 tour.