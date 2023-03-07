Music Industry Moves: Shamrock Capital Acquires Metro Boomin’s Publishing Catalog for Nearly $70 Million

Producer Metro Boomin has sold a portion of his publishing catalog to Shamrock Capital for close to $70 million, Variety can confirm.

News of the hip-hop acquisition was first published by Billboard on Tuesday morning and arrives as Shamrock continues to forge major investments in catalog sales, expanding a portfolio that includes the master recordings for Taylor Swift’s first six albums, which it acquired in 2020 from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

Metro Boomin is riding high on the streaming and sales success of his second full-length album, “Heroes & Villains.” The R&B and hip-hop set was released last December and was the St. Louis artist’s biggest album in terms of first-week sales. It was also his second record to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre inclusive albums chart.

The star-studded project features narration from Morgan Freeman and includes verses from the late Takeoff, along with John Legend, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Future, Gunna, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, the Weeknd, Chris Brown and Young Thug.

In February, Shamrock revealed they had raised $600 million to launch Shamrock Capital Content Fund III, to target acquisitions in film, television, music, video games, sports rights and other forms of content.

+ UTA has signed Grammy-award-winning singer and television personality Kelly Rowland for global representation in all areas.

During her time with Destiny’s Child, Rowland earned several awards including two Grammys and sold over 60 million records. Following the girl group’s disbandment in 2006, Rowland worked as a solo artist and produced four full-length records. She went on to win two additional Grammys for “Dilemma,” with Nelly, and for “When Love Takes Over” with David Guetta.

As an actress, Rowland has appeared on “The Equalizer,” “L.A.’s Finest,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “American Soul,” and “Empire.” She was also a judge on several competition shows including “The X Factor” and “The Voice.”

Rowland is set to appear in and produce Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa,” opposite Trevante Rhodes and more, for Netflix. Her film credits include stints on Paramount’s “Fantasy Football,” Netflix’s “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” and “Freddy vs. Jason,” among others.

Rowland will continue to be represented by Jennifer McDaniels and Del Shaw Moonves.

+ Merlin has announced a slate of new promotions across several departments. In business and legal affairs, Ryan McWhinnie moves to VP and Shrina Patel to senior director, while Chris Tarbet moves to senior director of commercial partnerships. Additionally, Chaida Kapfunde is the new senior director of business and technology solutions; Pavan Vasdev is upped to director of strategy and growth; Quentin Martins to senior manager of commercial partnerships; and Grace Styles is senior finance assistant.