Meet Me @ the Altar, TiaCorine, JVKE Land on Zane Lowe’s Artists to Watch in 2023 List (EXCLUSIVE)

On Wednesday, during his daily show on Apple Music 1, Zane Lowe spotlighted 23 new artists to watch in 2023, and making this year’s list is Meet Me @ The Altar, the American pop punk band signed by Fueled by Ramen (All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots, Fall Out Boy).

The trio’s debut record, “Past // Present // Future,” will arrive on March 10 as announced by the band during “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where they also performed their single “Say It (To My Face).”

“23 for 23 is a snapshot of what we think music is going to sound and feel like over the course of the year,” said Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director, in an official statement. “These artists are both brilliant and creative — representing one of the best eras of creativity we’ve seen. There were so many artist to choose from, but it’s 2023… so 23 it is. We think it’s a great place to start and we can’t can’t wait to find out who else breaks through this year.”

North Carolina rapper TiaCorine also made the list with her blend of rap, pop, rock R&B, as did singer-songwriter JVKE, whose song “Golden Hour” swelled on TikTok, and landed him his first Hot 100 entry in September.

Lizzy McAlpine, who is a featured artist beside John Mayer on Jacob Collier’s Grammy-nominated “Never Gonna Be Alone,” also makes the list. See the full list of artists below and check out the specially curated playlist here.

Zane Lowe’s “23 for 23“

Q

Blondshell

Charlotte Plank

Chloe George

flowerovlove

d4vd

hemlocke springs

ThxSoMch

Riovaz

skaiwater

Nia Archives

Destroy Lonely

Libianca

NewJeans

Grace Ives

JVKE

Nathan Archie

piri & tommy

Lizzy McAlpine

Young Miko

Summrs

TiaCorine

Meet Me @ The Altar