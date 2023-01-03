Meek Mill Plans to Release an Album Every Quarter in 2023: ‘I Been Loading Up for a Reason’

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill plans to have a big 2023, according to his own plans. On his social media accounts, Mill shared extensive previews of new music, all accompanied with visuals, with the intention of dropping an album every quarter this year — for a total of four.

https://t.co/FMbKNSFMhc this year a album every quarter!!!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 2, 2023

On the linked Instagram post, Mill indicated “Dream Catching” as the title for the first quarter album. “‘Dream Catching’ the movie… date soon come… #2023 first quarter… I been loading up for a reason let’s ball!” Visuals show the 35-year-old rapper performing his new music on a yacht, in a gym, a museum and on the streets of Philadelphia. Additionally, Mill shared a teaser of a track with fellow Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert, remarking in the caption: “This gotta get on the streets ASAP too!” with a hashtag entitled “Philly motion.”

(It’s not quite as hectic a schedule as Kanye West releasing or producing one album per week for five weeks in 2018, but it’s ambitious nonetheless.)

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper last released an official studio effort — his fifth– in late 2021 with “Expensive Pain,” an 18-track record that featured the likes of Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz and more. Though, the Maybach Music Group artist and Dream Chasers Records founder kept fans fed in late 2022 with the unofficial release of his “Flamers 5” mixtape in November, continuing a mixtape series that he started before he rose to prominence. On the tape, Mill rapped over popular existing beats, such as Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Future’s “Wait For U” and more.

Following the mixtape’s Nov. 22 release, Mill replied to a fan indicating that his next album would be coming “in the next 8 weeks.” On the business side, Mill recently ended his management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Entertainment in July, though the two artists still work together on the REFORM Alliance prison reform venture.

My album coming in in the next 8 weeks 😮‍💨 https://t.co/08PN191OoX — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022

Check out previews of Mill’s upcoming music below.