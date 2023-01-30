Marilyn Manson Sued for Sexually Assaulting a Minor

In the latest in a series of sexual misconduct lawsuits against Marilyn Manson, the singer has been sued by an anonymous woman who claims he groomed and sexually assaulted her multiple times in the 1990s when she was underage, according to a new lawsuit reported by Rolling Stone.

The new lawsuit, the first in which the artist is accused of misconduct early in his career, includes counts of sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and also accuses his record labels, Interscope and Trent Reznor’s Nothing Records, of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

More than a dozen women have made sexual misconduct allegations against the singer,

whose real name is Brian Warner. The new one makes claims of non-consensual sex acts and threats against the plaintiff and her family, although the woman continued to visit Manson at various tour stops over the following years, including a period of four weeks on tour with the group in which she took drugs with the bandmembers and Warner would “groom, harass, and sexually abuse” her and “intentionally laid the groundwork necessary to intimidate and control her” after she had reached the age of consent.

Among other charges, the plaintiff is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming that Warner’s “emotional manipulation” included “hostile and verbally abusive behavior.”

The lawsuit claims that Warner’s record labels “were well-aware of Defendant Warner’s practice of sexually assaulting minors, and aided and abetted such behavior,” the filing claims. “As a result of Brian Warner’s sexual abuse and assault, enabled and encouraged by Defendants Interscope and Nothing Records, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress, including shame, and guilt, economic loss, economic capacity and emotional loss.”

Reps for Manson, Interscope and Reznor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Actor Evan Rachel Wood is among several women that came forward in recent years with claims of sexual abuse against Manson. The singer countersued the actor, and his lawyers have settled another case and had another dismissed, although others remain outstanding.