Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline Two-Day LA Pride in the Park

It’s official: This year’s Los Angeles Pride is for high notes and hotties.

L.A. Pride has announced Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion as headliners for the 2023 L.A. Pride in the Park. Thanks to last year’s immense success, the formerly single-day festival is being expanded to run for two days at Los Angeles State Historic Park, with Megan performing on June 9 and Carey on June 10.

With a combined eight Grammy wins and 40 Grammy nominations under their belt, the two music icons are more than ready to take on one of the country’s largest official Pride concerts.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of L.A. Pride 2023,” said Carey. “I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands! Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride.”

In the past, both Carey and Megan have been noted as LGBTQ allies and advocates. In 2016, Carey received the GLAAD Media’s Ally Award, and in 2021, Megan received the 18th Congressional District Hero Award for her humanitarian outreach, including her public statements against anti-LBGTQ sentiments within the rap community.

“I can’t wait to headline L.A. Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” said Megan. “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the hotties in attendance.”

Pride in the Park is produced by the Christopher Street West Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has facilitated L.A. Pride for over 50 years. CSW organized one of the world’s first permitted gay rights parade on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion, which took place on the organization’s namesake, Christopher Street.

“These empowering and iconic women are sure to take the stage by storm to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and will undoubtedly make this year’s LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience,” said Gerald Garth, board president of L.A. Pride.

More artists are set to be announced prior to the festival. Pride in the Park precedes the 53rd Annual L.A. Pride Parade, which takes place on June 11.