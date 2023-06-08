Mariah Angeliq Embraces Her Inner ‘Diva’ in Fresh Single Ushering Urbano Artist’s ‘New Era in My Life and Music’

Mariah Angeliq defines what it truly means to be a “Diva” in her new upbeat and liberating reggaeton single and music video that sees her breaking free from the confines of societal norms — with the swing of a baseball bat.

Backed by a buzzing drum beat, and the Rockanfella-produced visual, “Diva” is the focus track to her next project and the follow-up to her recently released “Ricota” and “Peligrosa.”

“This bundle is meant to make all feel beautiful, self-loved and empowered,” Angeliq tells Variety of her recent string of releases. “This is a start of a new era in my life and my music.”

“Diva” comes in anticipation of the half-Cuban, half-Puerto Rican singer’s debut set, succeeding an exuberant kickstart for the young singer who broke out with “Perreito” in 2019 and followed up with hers and Karol G’s massive radio hit, “El Makinon,” in 2021.

Angeliq is said to be working on her EP under Universal Music Latino. Her aspirations for the project, she says, will see her delivering a fresh spin on the reggaeton that launched her career along with songs “that are 100% by me, [including] some of the old R&B-leaning shit I made when I was 16. I’ve got a ton of fire music that I wrote on my own — there’s definitely a new wave on the way.”

When it comes to her career, the 23-year-old is fearless and tactical about her next steps. Angeliq found her digs as a teenager in the Latin music circle in her native Miami, though her musical idols were feminine R&B powerhouses like Mariah Carey (whom she was named after) and Keyshia Cole. She fielded deals from American labels but eventually found her niche alongside Spanish-language hitmakers.

“I always envisioned myself making music — I would visualize the music videos on my way to school, while I was waiting for the bus and I was obsessed with watching them on MTV Music,” she says. “Every day, I’m just finding myself more and more and figuring out my sound. I want to eventually transition to doing music in English. Ultimately, I don’t want to be stuck on one side more than the other but my influences are in both English and Spanish and the goal is just freely exist as myself — as a bilingual artist. Be that bitch.”