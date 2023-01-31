Marco Antonio Solis Dishes on His 2023 Solo Tour: There’s ‘Always Surprises’

Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis is still having a moment, and it will last all of 2023. On Jan. 30, the esteemed balladeer announced he’s going to embark on a solo tour that will make stops in 40 cities in North America and Spain later this year.

The artist was in Miami to attend Marc Anthony’s over-the-top wedding to ex-Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, and therefore he decided to make the big career announcement aboard a yacht that navigated through Miami’s Biscayne Bay. El Buki — who gets his nickname from being the lead singer of Mexican Grupero band Los Bukis — held a press conference where he detailed more on the upcoming tour.

“Every year we go on tour. It’s the best way to connect with the audience,” the five-time Latin Grammy winner and six-time Grammy nominee told Variety. “We’re happy, excited and ready to have fun and see the public enjoy themselves and have a memorable time.”

The tour includes 22 U.S. dates, starting at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. on Mar. 3 and wrapping up in Chicago at the Allstate Arena on Oct. 15. The tour will also extend outside of the U.S. to hit cities in Mexico, Spain and Canada.

While he mentioned that there are “always surprises” on tour, he didn’t reveal any, though he chuckled at the inquiry of a possible Bad Bunny collaboration, after audio of a Solis impersonator performing El Conejo Malo’s chart-topping “Me Porto Bonito” went viral on TikTok.

“It’s intriguing how all of this works with social media, the way genres change, and how everything is possible now because of it,” said Solis. “It’s really interesting because maybe some people really think that I really did record that song myself,” he said in laughter as he continued, “Someone said to me that for the first time, they actually understood what Bad Bunny’s song lyrics are saying.”

The way Solis sees it, his upcoming 2023 tour is the ultimate bonus to a rather long list of career accomplishments that marked his 2022.

“In the last few months there were a lot of marvelous things that happened, such as a reunion with Los Bukis,” said Solis, who founded the band in Mexico in 1973, along with his cousin Joel Solis. After a 25-year break, during which Solis paved his way as a multi-faceted solo artist, composer, producer and artistic director, Los Bukis reunited in 2021 for a sold-out stadium tour that spanned through 2022, with record-breaking numbers.

“All of those things increase the expectation and enthusiasm of the public to see us on stage once more,” he explained. While touring with the band was a staple for him, he’s quick to point out that “beautiful things happened in my own career as well.”

Indeed, Solis’ legacy has been honored with major awards and events throughout the past few years, all in dedication to his decades-long career in Latin music. In 2021, he was the focus of a bilingual exhibit at the Grammy Museum and in December, a documentary about Solis’ life and career titled “El Buki: Las letras de mi historia” (El Buki: The lyrics of my story) premiered on Prime Video. He was also recently crowned person of the year by the Latin Recording Academy during the 2022 awards week.

A ceremony was held in his honor with artists such as Fito Paez, Laura Pausini and Christian Nodal performing some of his most iconic hits including “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto,” “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo,” and one of his personal favorites, “Cuando Te Acuerdes De Mí.”

“I had nothing to do with the selection of the artists for the performance; The academy did that, and therefore so many moments from the evening made me emotional,” he added. Though he knew what the star-studded performances usually look like, there was one moment he says that took him completely by surprise.

“The cherry on the cake was when my daughter, Marla [Solís], appeared on stage to perform,” said Solis.

Tickets for “Marco Antonio Solis – El Buki World Tour 2023” go on sale on Feb. 10.

Marco Antonio Solis – El Buki World Tour 2023

Friday, Mar. 3 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Saturday, Mar. 4 – Reno, CA @ Reno Events Center

Saturday, Mar. 11 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Sunday, Mar. 12 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Friday, Mar. 17 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, Mar. 18 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

Friday, Mar. 24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, Mar. 25 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

Friday, Mar. 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Saturday, Apr. 1 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Friday, Apr. 21 – Mexicali, BCN @ Plaza de Toros Calafia

Saturday, Apr. 22 – Valle de Guadalupe. BCN @ Club de Polo Todos Los Santos

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Cuernavaca, MOR @ Estadio Centenario

Sunday, Apr. 30 – Acapulco, GUE @ GNP Seguros

Saturday, May 6 – Pachuca, HID @ Plaza de Toros Vicente Segura

Sunday, May 7 – Penjamo, GTA @ Explanada de la Feria

Tuesday, May 9 @ Toluca, Edo. Mex.

Wednesday, May 10 @ Queretaro, Qro – Estadio Corregidora

Friday, May 26 – Oaxaca, Oax @ Auditorio Guelaguetza

Saturday, May 27 — @ Puebla, Pue.