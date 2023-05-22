Maluma Plots North American Return With ‘Don Juan’ Arena Tour

Maluma will be hitting arenas across the United States later this fall in support of his upcoming album “Don Juan.” The world tour will hit 30 cities starting with Sacramento, Calif. on August 31, and visit venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, and the Kaseya Center in Miami.

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall. I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career ‘Don Juan,” the Colombian music star said in a statement. “I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the ‘Don Juan U.S. Tour’ to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”

Produced by CMN (Cardenas Marketing Network), the Don Juan Tour is the singer’s sixth trip around the States. Pre-sale begins on May 25, at 10 a.m. local time and the general ticket sale begins on May 26, also at 10 a.m. local time, through http://www.cmnevents.com. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Maluma last toured the U.S. as part of his 2022 jaunt, “Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour,” which sold out across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The tour focused on songs off 2020’s “Papi Juancho” — his most recent full-length effort that gave way to the global hit “Hawái” — and fully embraced the alter ego, though he recently parted ways with the moniker on an Instagram post that also introduced “Don Juan.”

U.S. Dates for Maluma’s “Don Juan World Tour”

Thursday, August 31st: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Saturday, September 2nd: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, September 3rd: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, September 6th: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Saturday, September 9th: Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sunday, September 10th: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wednesday, September 13th: Las Vegas, NV – Grand Garden Arena

Friday, September 15th: Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Saturday, September 16th: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Thursday, September 21st: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Friday, September 22nd Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Sunday, September 24th: El Paso, TX – UTEP (Don Haskins)

Friday, September 29th: Austin, TX – H-E-B Center

Saturday, September 30th Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, October 1st Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Thursday, October 5th: Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Friday, October 6th: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 7th: Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, October 8th: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Thursday, October 12th: Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Saturday, October 14th: Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Sunday, October 15th: Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Thursday, October 19th: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 21st: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sunday, October 22nd: Atlanta, GA – StateFarm Arena

Thursday, October 26th New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Saturday, October 28th Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sunday, October 29th Fort Myers, FL – Hertz Arena

Friday, November 3rd Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday, November 4th Miami, FL – Kaseya Center