×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon

Madonna Announces Eight Extra Dates for Winter U.S. Tour, With Focus on Trans Rights in Tennessee Stop

tour leg benefit nashville tennessee
Ricardo Gomes

Madonna is adding eight extra dates to the second leg of her U.S. tour this coming winter. The additional shows were revealed in an announcement that put a special emphasis on a show she’s added for Nashville on Dec. 22, where she plans to put the spotlight on the state of Tennessee’s recent wave of LGBTQ+-targeted bills.

The additional dates announced for this coming December and January represent a mixture of Madonna returning to cities where she already is playing concerts earlier in 2023, like New York City and Los Angeles, along with a few cities that are completely fresh additions to the “Celebration Tour” routing, like Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento.

The previously unannounced 2023-24 dates take place Dec. 18 in Washington, D.C.; Dec. 20 in Philadelphia; Dec. 22 in Nashville; Jan. 11 in Palm Springs; Jan. 13, 2024 in Sacramento; Jan. 15 in San Francisco; Jan. 18 in Las Vegas; and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. (See a full itinerary of all her tour dates below.)

For the Nashville show just before Christmas, to be held at the Bridgestone Arena, Madonna is vowing to donate a portion of the proceeds to trans rights organization. She did not specify what percentage, or which organizations will benefit. Tennessee is under fire for new laws that take aim at drag performances, among other rollbacks of rights affecting the LGBTQ+ community. (A multi-artist benefit concert, “Love Rising,” was held at the Bridgestone last week.)

In a statement, Madonna said, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Bob the Drag Queen, aka Caldwell Tidicue, is her opening act across the global tour.

In some of the cities that have newly added dates, she’ll be playing a different arena than the one that is hosting her earlier gigs on the tour. For instance, the January dates just announced for L.A. will take place at the Kia Forum, versus the four shows she already has scheduled for September and October at the Crypto Arena Similarly, in Las Vegas, her additional January show will be at the MGM Grand Arena, instead of the T-Mobile Arena, where she’s headlining two shows three months earlier. And in New York, she will be in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for two nights in December, on top of the four nights she’s doing at Madison Square Garden in August.

The additional dates will go on sale across two dates this week, with Citi cardholder and fan club presales happening Tuesday, followed by a general on-sale Friday, both happening at 10 a.m. local time on those respective days madonna.com. The only exception is the Philadelphia date, which goes on sale at noon ET Friday.

The full tour rundown, with the freshly added gigs in bold:

 THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART ONE):

Sat Jul 15        Vancouver, BC                        Rogers Arena                                    

Tue Jul 18       Seattle, WA                            Climate Pledge Arena                       

Wed Jul 19      Seattle, WA                                       Climate Pledge Arena                       

Sat Jul 22        Phoenix, AZ                           Footprint Center                                                     

Tue Jul 25       Denver, CO                            Ball Arena                                             

Thu Jul 27       Tulsa, OK                              BOK Center                                          

Sun Jul 30       St. Paul, MN                           Xcel Energy Center                              

Wed Aug 02    Cleveland, OH                        Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse                

Sat Aug 05      Detroit, MI                             Little Caesars Arena                                   

Mon. Aug 07   Pittsburgh, PA                                     PPG Paints Arena                                  

Wed Aug 09    Chicago, IL                            United Center                                                        

Thu Aug 10     Chicago, IL                                        United Center

Sun Aug 13     Toronto, ON                           Scotiabank Arena                                   

Mon Aug 14    Toronto, ON                           Scotiabank Arena                               

Sat Aug 19      Montreal, QC                          Bell Centre                                           

Sun Aug 20     Montreal, QC                         Bell Centre                                        

Wed Aug 23    New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden                       

Thu Aug 24     New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden                       

Sat Aug 26      New York, NY                        Madison Square Garden                          

Sun Aug 27     New York, NY                        Madison Square Garden                   

Wed Aug 30    Boston, MA                            TD Garden                                        

Thu Aug 31     Boston, MA                                        TD Garden

Sat Sep 02      Washington, DC                      Capital One Arena                                      

Tue Sep 05     Atlanta, GA                            State Farm Arena                           

Thu Sep 07     Tampa, FL                             Amalie Arena                                            

Sat Sep 09      Miami, FL                               Miami-Dade Arena                               

Sun Sep 10     Miami, FL                                          Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13    Houston, TX                           Toyota Center                                   

Thu Sep 14     Houston, TX                          Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18     Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center                  

Tue Sep 19     Dallas, TX                                          American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21     Austin, TX                              Moody Center                                   

Fri Sep 22       Austin, TX                              Moody Center

Wed Sep 27    Los Angeles, CA                      Crypto.com Arena                            

Thu Sep 28      Los Angeles, CA                    Crypto.com Arena                             

Sat Sep 30      Los Angeles, CA                     Crypto.com Arena                             

Sun Oct 01      Los Angeles, CA                     Crypto.com Arena                             

Wed Oct 04     San Francisco, CA                   Chase Center                                    

Thu Oct 05      San Francisco, CA                   Chase Center                                            

Sat Oct 07      Las Vegas, NV                        T-Mobile Arena                                 

Sun Oct 08      Las Vegas, NV                       T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14       London, UK                            The O2                                                                    

Sun Oct 15      London, UK                                       The O2                                  

Tue Oct 17      London, UK                                       The O2                                  

Wed Oct 18     London, UK                                       The O2                                   

Sat Oct 21       Antwerp, BE                           Sportpaleis                                            

Sun Oct 22      Antwerp, BE                                      Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24      Copenhagen, DK                     Royal Arena                                          

Thu Oct 25      Copenhagen, DK                     Royal Arena                                         

Sat Oct 28      Stockholm, SE                                     Tele2 Arena                                          

Wed Nov 01    Barcelona, ES                         Palau Sant Jordi                                   

Thu Nov 02     Barcelona, ES                        Palau Sant Jordi                                

Mon Nov 06     Lisbon, PT                            Altice Arena                                      

Tue Nov 07     Lisbon, PT                             Altice Arena                                      

Sun Nov 12     Paris, FR                                Accor Arena                                            

Mon Nov 13    Paris, FR                                Accor Arena                                                                                  

Wed Nov 15    Cologne, DE                           Lanxess Arena                                                       

Tue Nov. 16    Cologne, DE                          Lanxess Arena                                  

Sun Nov 19     Paris, FR                                 Accor Arena      

Mon Nov 20     Paris, FR                              Accor Arena

Thu Nov 23     Milan, IT                                Mediolanum Forum                              

Sat Nov 25      Milan, IT                                 Mediolanum Forum                           

Tue Nov 28     Berlin, DE                              Mercedes-Benz Arena                           

Wed Nov 29    Berlin, DE                              Mercedes-Benz Arena                  

Fri Dec 1         Amsterdam, NL                       Ziggo Dome                                          

Sat Dec 2        Amsterdam, NL                       Ziggo Dome                                      

Tues Dec 5     London, U.K.                        The O2                                                       

Wed Dec 6      London, U.K.                        The O2                                                       

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART TWO):

*Newly announced dates bolded below

Wed Dec 13             Brooklyn, NY              Barclays Center                     

Thu Dec 14              Brooklyn, NY              Barclays Center                     

Mon Dec 18              Washington, DC      Capital One Arena            

Wed Dec 20             Philadelphia, PA      Wells Fargo Center – On Sale at 12pm Local Time 03/31 

Fri Dec 22                 Nashville, TN           Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jan 7 2024          Los Angeles, CA         Kia Forum                                                                    

Mon Jan 8 2024         Los Angeles, CA         Kia Forum                                                                  

Thu Jan 11 2024    Palm Springs, CA     Acrisure Arena       

Sat Jan 13 2024      Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center

Mon Jan 15 2024    San Francisco, CA   Chase Center

Thu Jan 18, 2024    Las Vegas, NV          MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jan 20, 2024     Phoenix, AZ              Footprint Center

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad