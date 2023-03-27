Madonna Announces Eight Extra Dates for Winter U.S. Tour, With Focus on Trans Rights in Tennessee Stop

Madonna is adding eight extra dates to the second leg of her U.S. tour this coming winter. The additional shows were revealed in an announcement that put a special emphasis on a show she’s added for Nashville on Dec. 22, where she plans to put the spotlight on the state of Tennessee’s recent wave of LGBTQ+-targeted bills.

The additional dates announced for this coming December and January represent a mixture of Madonna returning to cities where she already is playing concerts earlier in 2023, like New York City and Los Angeles, along with a few cities that are completely fresh additions to the “Celebration Tour” routing, like Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento.

The previously unannounced 2023-24 dates take place Dec. 18 in Washington, D.C.; Dec. 20 in Philadelphia; Dec. 22 in Nashville; Jan. 11 in Palm Springs; Jan. 13, 2024 in Sacramento; Jan. 15 in San Francisco; Jan. 18 in Las Vegas; and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. (See a full itinerary of all her tour dates below.)

For the Nashville show just before Christmas, to be held at the Bridgestone Arena, Madonna is vowing to donate a portion of the proceeds to trans rights organization. She did not specify what percentage, or which organizations will benefit. Tennessee is under fire for new laws that take aim at drag performances, among other rollbacks of rights affecting the LGBTQ+ community. (A multi-artist benefit concert, “Love Rising,” was held at the Bridgestone last week.)

In a statement, Madonna said, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Bob the Drag Queen, aka Caldwell Tidicue, is her opening act across the global tour.

In some of the cities that have newly added dates, she’ll be playing a different arena than the one that is hosting her earlier gigs on the tour. For instance, the January dates just announced for L.A. will take place at the Kia Forum, versus the four shows she already has scheduled for September and October at the Crypto Arena Similarly, in Las Vegas, her additional January show will be at the MGM Grand Arena, instead of the T-Mobile Arena, where she’s headlining two shows three months earlier. And in New York, she will be in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for two nights in December, on top of the four nights she’s doing at Madison Square Garden in August.

The additional dates will go on sale across two dates this week, with Citi cardholder and fan club presales happening Tuesday, followed by a general on-sale Friday, both happening at 10 a.m. local time on those respective days madonna.com. The only exception is the Philadelphia date, which goes on sale at noon ET Friday.

The full tour rundown, with the freshly added gigs in bold:

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART ONE):

Sat Jul 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 19 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Aug 10 Chicago, IL United Center

Sun Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Mon Aug 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sun Aug 20 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Wed Aug 23 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 Boston, MA TD Garden

Thu Aug 31 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sun Sep 10 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thu Sep 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Tue Sep 19 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri Sep 22 Austin, TX Moody Center

Wed Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 28 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sat Sep 30 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sun Oct 01 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Thu Oct 05 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 08 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:

Sat Oct 14 London, UK The O2

Sun Oct 15 London, UK The O2

Tue Oct 17 London, UK The O2

Wed Oct 18 London, UK The O2

Sat Oct 21 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Sun Oct 22 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

Tue Oct 24 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

Thu Oct 25 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

Wed Nov 01 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Nov 02 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

Tue Nov 07 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Tue Nov. 16 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

Sun Nov 19 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Mon Nov 20 Paris, FR Accor Arena

Thu Nov 23 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Sat Nov 25 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed Nov 29 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Sat Dec 2 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Tues Dec 5 London, U.K. The O2

Wed Dec 6 London, U.K. The O2

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART TWO):

Wed Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thu Dec 14 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Mon Dec 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – On Sale at 12pm Local Time 03/31

Fri Dec 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jan 7 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Mon Jan 8 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jan 11 2024 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Sat Jan 13 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Mon Jan 15 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Thu Jan 18, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Jan 20, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center