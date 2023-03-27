Madonna Announces Eight Extra Dates for Winter U.S. Tour, With Focus on Trans Rights in Tennessee Stop

Madonna is adding eight extra dates to the second leg of her U.S. tour this coming winter. The additional shows were revealed in an announcement that put a special emphasis on a show she’s added for Nashville on Dec. 22, where she plans to put the spotlight on the state of Tennessee’s recent wave of LGBTQ+-targeted bills.
The additional dates announced for this coming December and January represent a mixture of Madonna returning to cities where she already is playing concerts earlier in 2023, like New York City and Los Angeles, along with a few cities that are completely fresh additions to the “Celebration Tour” routing, like Nashville, Philadelphia, Palm Springs and Sacramento.
The previously unannounced 2023-24 dates take place Dec. 18 in Washington, D.C.; Dec. 20 in Philadelphia; Dec. 22 in Nashville; Jan. 11 in Palm Springs; Jan. 13, 2024 in Sacramento; Jan. 15 in San Francisco; Jan. 18 in Las Vegas; and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. (See a full itinerary of all her tour dates below.)
For the Nashville show just before Christmas, to be held at the Bridgestone Arena, Madonna is vowing to donate a portion of the proceeds to trans rights organization. She did not specify what percentage, or which organizations will benefit. Tennessee is under fire for new laws that take aim at drag performances, among other rollbacks of rights affecting the LGBTQ+ community. (A multi-artist benefit concert, “Love Rising,” was held at the Bridgestone last week.)
In a statement, Madonna said, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane, it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”
Bob the Drag Queen, aka Caldwell Tidicue, is her opening act across the global tour.
In some of the cities that have newly added dates, she’ll be playing a different arena than the one that is hosting her earlier gigs on the tour. For instance, the January dates just announced for L.A. will take place at the Kia Forum, versus the four shows she already has scheduled for September and October at the Crypto Arena Similarly, in Las Vegas, her additional January show will be at the MGM Grand Arena, instead of the T-Mobile Arena, where she’s headlining two shows three months earlier. And in New York, she will be in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for two nights in December, on top of the four nights she’s doing at Madison Square Garden in August.
The additional dates will go on sale across two dates this week, with Citi cardholder and fan club presales happening Tuesday, followed by a general on-sale Friday, both happening at 10 a.m. local time on those respective days madonna.com. The only exception is the Philadelphia date, which goes on sale at noon ET Friday.
The full tour rundown, with the freshly added gigs in bold:
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART ONE):
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES:
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES (PART TWO):
*Newly announced dates bolded below
