Madonna Unveils Rescheduled ‘Celebration’ Tour Dates After Health Scare

Live Nation has confirmed the newly rescheduled tour dates for Madonna’s “Celebration” tour. After having suffered through a “serious bacterial infection,” Madonna had to put a halt to the start of her 80-show jaunt but has recently recovered and is now ready to hit the road.

The North American leg of the trek will kick off immediately after the originally announced UK and Europe dates with a start date of Dec. 13 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. Due to scheduling conflicts, the following shows have been canceled: July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase. Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored on the new dates. This includes all dates except Los Angeles and one date in New York due to a venue change. (See the complete tour itinerary below.)

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority,” said Live Nation in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

The previously scheduled European dates are slated to begin on Oct. 14 in London and will visit different cities across the European mainland for seven weeks before concluding with two more London dates on Dec. 5 and 6.

The North American tour was originally scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver and rehearsals were nearing completion, but the singer was rushed to the hospital on June 24 due to an unspecified “serious bacterial infection” that led to a several-day stay in an intensive care unit, according to an Instagram post from her manager Guy Oseary.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” the 64-year-old singer wrote in a subsequent social media post. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

In another post shared on the singer’s Instagram in late July, Madonna shared gratitude for her fans, team and family and said she “realized how lucky I am to be alive.”

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine,” she wrote in a caption to a photo carousel of her with family and friends. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – UK-EUROPE

10/14/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

10/15/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

10/17/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

10/18/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

10/21/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/26/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

11/1/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/2/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/6/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/7/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/16/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/19/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/20/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/23/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/25/2023 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/29/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/1/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/2/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/5/2023 — London, UK @ The O2

12/6/2023 — London, UK @The O2

Madonna – The Celebration Tour – 2023/2024

12/13/2023 — Brooklyn @ Barclays Center, Original Date (no change)

12/14/2023 — Brooklyn @ Barclays Center, Original Date (no change)

12/16/2023 — Brooklyn @ Barclays Center, rescheduled from MSG – 8/27/2023*

12/18/2023 — Washington @ Capital One Arena, Original Date (no change)

12/19/2023 — Washington @ Capital One Arena, rescheduled from 9/2/2023

1/8/2024 — Boston @ TD Garden, rescheduled from 8/30/2023

1/9/2024 — Boston @ TD Garden, rescheduled from 8/31/2023

1/11/2024 — Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena, rescheduled from 8/13/2023

1/12/2024 — Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena, rescheduled from 8/14/2023

1/15/2024 — Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena, rescheduled from 8/5/2023

1/18/2024 — Montreal @ Bell Centre, rescheduled from 8/19/2023

1/20/2024 — Montreal @ Bell Centre, rescheduled from 8/20/2023

1/22/2024 — New York @ Madison Square Garden Arena, rescheduled from 8/23/2023

1/23/2024 — New York @ Madison Square Garden Arena, rescheduled from 8/24/2023

1/25/2024 — Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center, rescheduled from 12/20/2023

1/29/2024 — New York @ Madison Square Garden Arena, rescheduled from 8/26/2023

2/1/2024 — Chicago @ United Center, rescheduled from 8/9/2023

2/2/2024 — Chicago @ United Center, rescheduled from 8/10/2023

2/5/2024 — Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena, rescheduled from 8/7/2023

2/8/2024 — Cleveland @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, rescheduled from 8/2/2023

2/13/2024 — Saint Paul @ Xcel Energy Center, rescheduled from 7/30/2023

2/17/2024 — Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena, rescheduled from 7/18/2023

2/18/2024 — Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena, rescheduled from 7/19/2023

2/21/2024 — Vancouver @ Rogers Arena, rescheduled from 7/15/2023

2/24/2024 — Sacramento @ Golden 1 Center, rescheduled from 1/13/2024

2/27/2024 — San Francisco @ Chase Center, rescheduled from 10/4/2023

2/28/2024 — San Francisco @ Chase Center, rescheduled from 10/5/2023

3/1/2024 — Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena, rescheduled from 10/7/2023

3/2/2024 — Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena, rescheduled from 10/8/2024

3/4/2024 — Los Angeles @ Kia Forum, moved and rescheduled from Crypto.com – 9/27/23*

3/5/2024 — Los Angeles @ Kia Forum, moved and rescheduled from Crypto.com – 9/28/23*

3/7/2024 — Los Angeles @ Kia Forum, moved and rescheduled from Crypto.com – 9/30/23*

3/9/2024 — Los Angeles @ Kia Forum, moved and rescheduled from Crypto.com – 10/01/23*

3/11/2024 — Los Angeles @ Kia Forum, rescheduled from Kia Forum – 1/7/24 & 1/8/24*

3/13/2024 — Palm Desert @ Acrisure Arena, rescheduled from 1/11/2024

3/16/2024 — Phoenix @ Footprint Center, rescheduled from 7/22/2023

3/19/2024 — Denver @ Ball Arena, rescheduled from 7/25/2023

3/24/2024 — Dallas @ American Airlines Center, rescheduled from 9/18/2023

3/25/2024 — Dallas @ American Airlines Center, rescheduled from 9/19/2023

3/28/2024 — Houston @ Toyota Center, rescheduled from 9/13/2023

3/29/2024 — Houston @ Toyota Center, rescheduled from 9/14/2023

4/1/2024 — Atlanta @ State Farm Arena, rescheduled from 9/5/2023

4/4/2024 — Tampa @ Amalie Arena, rescheduled from 9/7/2023

4/6/2024 — Miami @ Kaseya Center, rescheduled from 9/9/2023

4/7/2024 — Miami @ Kaseya Center, reshcuelded from 9/10/2023

4/14/2024 — Austin @ Moody Center, rescheduled from 9/21/2023

4/15/2024 — Austin @ Moody Center, rescheduled from 9/22/2023

4/20/2024 — Mexico City @ Palacio De Los Deportes, rescheduled from 1/25/2024

4/21/2024 — Mexico City @ Palacio De Los Deportes, rescheduled from 1/27/2024

4/23/2024 — Mexico City @ Palacio De Los Deportes, rescheduled from 1/28/2024

4/24/2024 — Mexico City @ Palacio De Los Deportes, rescheduled from 1/30/2024