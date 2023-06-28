Madonna Postpones ‘Celebration’ Tour After ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’ and ICU Stay

Madonna’s forthcoming “Celebration” tour has been postponed, according to an Instagram post from her manager Guy Oseary. The tour had been scheduled to launch in Vancouver on July 15.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The tour is a major undertaking for the 64-year-old singer. A 43-city global tour that is scheduled to last through the beginning of next year, it will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

Produced by Live Nation, it includes stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe, where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. After wrapping the European dates in London on December 6, the tour is scheduled to return to North America for another run through Jan, 20, 2024.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the tour’s announcement video.

Variety will have more on the situation as it develops.