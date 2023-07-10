Madonna to Reschedule North American Dates After Medical Emergency: ‘I’ll Be Back With You As Soon As I Can!’

Madonna announced Monday that in the wake of her medical emergency last month, the North American dates of her “Celebration” tour will be rescheduled to an unspecified future time and the tour will now begin in Europe in October. The previously scheduled European dates are slated to begin Oct. 14 in London and carry on through the European mainland for seven weeks before concluding with two more London dates on Dec. 5 and 6.

The European tour dates appear below; the North American tour was scheduled to resume on Dec. 13 in Brooklyn, but the status of those dates is unclear.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” the 64-year-old singer wrote in Monday’s post. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life. My focus now is on my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” The full post appears below.

A subsequent announcement from tour promoter Live Nation reads: “Live Nation has confirmed that the first leg of The Celebration Tour in North America is unfortunately postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced.”

The tour was originally scheduled to begin July 15 in Vancouver and rehearsals were nearing completion, but the singer was rushed to the hospital on June 24 due to an unspecified “serious bacterial infection” that led to a several-day stay in an intensive care unit, according to an Instagram post from her manager Guy Oseary.

At the time of Oseary’s post, he stated Madonna was going to “pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” and said her team would “share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The “Celebration” tour was set to commemorate Madonna’s 40th anniversary of her career that would take her to 43 cities across the world through the beginning of next year.

She was set to perform over 80 shows across North America and Europe including Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona and Paris. According to its announcement in January, the trek was created to “[highlight] her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” while simultaneously “[paying] respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

October 14-18 London O2 Arena

October 21-23 Antwerp Sportpaleis

October 25-26 Copenhagen Royal Arena

October 28 StockholmTele2 Arena

November 1-2 Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

November 6-7 Lisbon Altice Arena

November 12-13 Paris Accor Arena

November 15-16 Cologne Lanxess Arena

November 19-20 Paris Accor Arena

November 23/25 Milan Mediolanum Forum

November 28-29 Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 1-2 Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

December 5-6 London O2 Arena