Made in America Festival, Featuring Lizzo and SZA, Canceled

Philadelphia’s long-running Made in America festival has been canceled for 2023, organizers announced on Tuesday, citing “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

The festival was to feature Lizzo and SZA as headliners, along with a stacked lineup featuring Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, Metro Boomin, and others, with a joint set from veteran rappers Mase and Cam’ron. It was scheduled for Sept. 2-3 at the city’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The statement continued, “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” adding that ticket holders will be refunded for their purchases.

While reps did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, it seems possible that the recent lawsuit against Lizzo filed by several former dancers alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment probably was not a positive element as the dates of the festival drew closer; Lizzo has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.

Made in America has been a Philadelphia institution for several years, with Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator headlining last year’s festival. It was founded by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Entertainment.

“With community central to the Made In America experience, the event has generated over $180 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012,” the announcement of this year’s festival stated.

