Mac DeMarco Plots Limited Summer Tour in Support of ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’

Mac DeMarco is hitting the road with his road trip instrumental album “Five Easy Hot Dogs.”

The indie singer-songwriter will perform one night in Los Angeles and three nights in New York, Paris and London in support of the record, which he released in January.

DeMarco will be accompanied by a full band, playing an “intimate” set of “Five Easy Hot Dogs” in its entirety alongside rearranged versions of songs from across his discography.

“Hello, Mac D here. In July we are bringing ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there,” he said in a statement.

DeMarco also announced that “Five Easy Hot Dogs” will be released on vinyl this summer.

In recording the album, DeMarco stayed far away from the studio, instead opting to adventure across North America and record spontaneous instrumentals inspired by the cities he stopped in, from Portland to Vancouver to Chicago.

“Making this record felt quite natural for me,” DeMarco told Variety earlier this year. “It has its own weird little musical identity, and it doesn’t ‘slap,’ it doesn’t have ‘bangers.’ It just is what it is. I love music. I love recording music. I love listening to music. And I don’t need extra baggage to come with it. It’s a very simple pleasure of being alive.”

In the interview, DeMarco also teased bringing “Five Easy Hot Dogs” to the stage, saying, “It wouldn’t make sense to take it on tour, but maybe a handful of shows.”

View the dates for said shows below:

Fri. July 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Ford Theatre

Tue. July 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Wed. July 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Thu. July 20 – New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Mon. July 24 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

Tue. July 25 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

Wed. July 26 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

Sun. July 30 – London, U.K. @ Hackney Empire

Mon. July 31 – London, U.K. @ Hackney Empire

Tue. Aug. 1 – London, U.K. @ Hackney Empire