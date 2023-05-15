Luminate, Entertainment Data Company That Powers Billboard Charts, Launches New Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Luminate, the entertainment industry data company, has launched the beta version of their new platform. The new design gives users better insight into entertainment consumption and audience outreach across music, film and television industries.

For the last three decades, Luminate has been the resource behind Billboard Charts, providing access to music sales, streaming and airplay.

“As uncertainty surrounding AI and other technological advancements begin to inundate the entertainment industry, there’s never been a more pressing time for transparency and objectivity in how data is used across music, film, TV, streaming video content and more,” said Rob Jonas, Luminate CEO, in a statement.

“Luminate’s new platform is built upon three decades of expertise — the information and content we collate and analyze every day forms a rich data asset on which prediction and recommendation will become commonplace for our customers and partners,” he added. “We are focused on centralized, unbiased information to help keep creators informed, honest, and united by a singular reference point.”

Courtesy Luminate

Key highlights of the platform include a new user interface with dashboard sharing ability, global filters, faster processing time and access to more metadata including country of origin and label information. In addition, Luminate will soon be adding new data partners to expand their database.

“In the coming quarters, Luminate will incorporate its other data offerings into the new platform, including music audience research, film metadata, TV metadata, streaming video analytics and more,” the company said in a statement.

Formerly known as P-MRC Data, Luminate is owned through a joint venture between Penske Media Corp. (publisher of Variety) and Eldridge.