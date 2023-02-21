Veteran Music Publicists Luke Burland and Bobbie Gale Launch New PR Firm, 2b Entertainment

Veteran music publicists Luke Burland and Bobbie Gale are teaming up to form a new firm, 2b Entertainment. The two share more than 30 years experience working with artists, music companies and brands. Both previously served in senior media relations positions at Warner Bros. Records (now known as Warner Records) and as in-demand indies — Burland, most recently at BB Gun Press (founded by Brian Bumbery, currently a top communications executive at Apple Music); Gale at her own MixedMediaWorks.

Based in Los Angeles, 2b Entertainment’s client roster includes Jojo Siwa, Danny Elfman, Mike Dean, Holly Humberstone, Josh Groban, Julian Casablancas, Justin Tranter, Maggie Lindemann, Meghan Trainor, My Chemical Romance, OK Go, Shania Twain and Steve Earle, among other artists. Corporate accounts run across entertainment, lifestyle and fashion, representing such brands as CITI, +1 Records, Laylo, Dad Grass, Muserk and Cosm. (See the full roster here.)

“Relentless commitment, great relationships, creativity and no bullshit,” boasts a press release announcing the new shingle.

“Our plan is simple: keep working with clients we love, deliver incredible results and have some fun along the way … God, I love this job,” said Burland.

Added Gale: “MixedMediaWorks was founded on the principle that we only work on projects we believe in. It means we can remain completely dedicated to the select group of clients we take on. We’re excited to be working with Luke and her team as they share the same values: honesty, loyalty, hard work, open and constant communication and being the best partners to our clients.”