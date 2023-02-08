Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All of Those Voices’ Documentary to Premiere in March

A documentary film about Louis Tomlinson, titled “All Of Those Voices,” is due to hit select theatres on March 22.

The doc is described as “a refreshingly raw and real look” at the former One Direction member’s life and musical career, according to its official news release. It will be directed by Charlie Lightening, who helmed Liam Gallagher’s “As It Was,” and produced in partnership with 78 Productions and Trafalgar Releasing.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world,” said Tomlinson. “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’.”

“All Of Those Voices” will consist of never-before-seen home footage recorded in the years leading up to Tomlinson’s 2022 tour and is said to offer “a unique perspective on what it’s like to be a musician in today’s fast-paced world.”

Tickets will go on sale at www.allofthosevoices.com at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT on Feb. 22. Participating theaters will also be revealed that same day.

“From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis’ story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path,” the announcement continued. “The film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.”

“We are excited to partner with Louis and his management team to bring his incredible story to cinemas worldwide,” said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “Louis’ continued success beyond One Direction is inspiring, and clearly shows his global reach as an artist. We look forward to bringing his fans together to celebrate his life and work on the big screen this March.”