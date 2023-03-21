Lollapalooza Unveils 2023 Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, More

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975 and Tomorrow X Together are the top-billed artists for the Lollapalooza 2023 festival, taking place at its longtime home of Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3-6.

This year’s lineup also includes Fred again, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, L’Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, and many others (see the full 170-plus-artist lineup below). The festival, which celebrated its 30 th anniversary in 2021, will take place across nine stages and four days.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS Presale that begins this Thursday, March 23 at 10am CT at http://www.lollapalooza.com to secure 4-Day General Admission at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while supplies last) as well as 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets. A public on-sale will follow with any remaining tickets.

1-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Lollapalooza supports the local community in multiple ways, notably via the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2 million donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. In addition, Lollapalooza also partners with After School Matters, hosts an annual Lollapalooza and Sueños Job Fair, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed.

Lollapalooza is supported by T-Mobile, Bud Light, Coinbase, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BACARDÍ, PayPal, Hulu, Toyota, BMI and Lifeway Kefir.