‘Clerks’ Cast Reassembles in Logic’s Music Video for ‘Highlife,’ Directed by Kevin Smith

In collaboration with “Clerks” mastermind Kevin Smith, Logic’s newest music video for his stoner anthem “Highlife” reunites the film’s cast. The video features Logic as the star at the original New Jersey Quick Stop set.

“Clerks” (1994) follows clerks Dante and Randal’s daily debauchery at a New Jersey convenience store. “Clerks II” premiered in 2006 and “Clerks III” in 2022. All of the “Clerks” films, along with Smith’s other works such as “Mallrats” (1995), “Chasing Amy” (1997) and “Dogma” (1999), are part of his fictional universe, referred to as “View Askewniverse.”

The music video’s cast includes Smith as Silent Bob, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jeff Anderson as Randal, Jason Mewes as Jay, Matt Ranieri as Mooby and Ernie O’Donnell as Trainer.

Logic has long admired Kevin Smith’s work. Smith direct messaged the rapper on Instagram to join “Clerks III,” but the rapper missed the alert. Once the creators did connect, their friendship evolved into their collaboration with the “Highlife” music video.

The song “Highlife,” Logic’s newest single following “Wake Up,” is part of his upcoming eighth studio album “College Park,” hich drops Feb. 24.

The album’s title nods to the Maryland town where he wrote and recorded raps in 2011 while living on the couch of his friend Big Lenbo’s basement. Using autobiographical tales of his College Town year – peaking with his first live performance – the album celebrates the rapper’s artistic journey as well as his new beginning.

Logic holds two Grammy nods along with several gold and platinum certifications and has amassed over 8 billion streams with hits such as “1-800-273-8255” and “Everyday.”

Check out the “Highlife” music video below.