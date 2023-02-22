LL Cool J Says He’s ‘Not Dropping’ New Album After Tweeting — Then Deleting — It’s Not ‘Worthy’ of Release

It seems LL Cool J will not be releasing his next album anytime soon. The rapper vented his frustrations on social media early Wednesday morning, writing that his next project is not “worthy of being released.”

It’s been nearly a decade since LL dropped his last full-length album “Authentic” in 2013, and for the past few years, the rapper has been teasing the release of a new collection. However, sometime after midnight on Wednesday, the rapper sent out a few tweets — some of which have since been deleted — talking about his recording process.

In the deleted tweets, LL said he was “really trying” to figure it out but he’s “not feeling like this album is worthy of being released.” He did leave one tweet up where he simply states he’s “not dropping it.”

Not dropping it. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) February 22, 2023

Just a few weeks ago at the Grammys, the same night he helped lead an explosive tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, he spoke with E! News of the album and showed no signs of doubt.

“I know all the tricks. I got this covered,” he said, going on to explain that the record was executive produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip. “I think honestly and sincerely that Q-Tip as a producer is unbelievable and what he did on this record for me, I think is amazing. So the world will decide.”

He added, “The album, I think, is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it.”

Earlier this January, LL also tweeted that was “competing with myself on this new album,” and told fans he couldn’t wait to share the record sometime later this year.

Variety has reached out to reps for LL for comment.

LL released his last album in 2013, five years after his final Def Jam album, “Exit 13.” After signing with Def Jam in 1984, LL released an album every two or three years from 1987 to 2008.

Over the years, LL has ventured into acting, appearing in both films and on television. He starred in the CBS crime drama “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which debuted in 2009, and also hosted the “Lip Sync Battle” competition on the Paramount Network (originally Spike TV).

Though his focus has shifted from music to several other entertainment ventures, LL is highly regarded as one of the first rappers to achieve commercial success and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.