Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone to Headline BottleRock Festival

The lineup for the 10th edition of the BottleRock Festival was revealed Monday with returners Red Hot Chili Peppers and heavy-hitters like Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, the Smashing Pumpkins and Duran Duran. The three-day wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the city of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 26-28.

Napa Valley will welcome 75 musical guests in total with the lineup additionally including Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, the National, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Phantogram, Japanese Breakfast, Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, Thievery Corporation, Dayglow, Ashe, Lucius, Teddy Swims, Cautious Clay, Nicky Youre and Los Lobos.

Other acts include War, Taj Mahal, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs, the Airborne Toxic Event, the Struts, Warren G (Silent Disco), KennyHoopla, Jean Dawson, Lupe Fiasco, Pete Yorn, Beach Weather, Jax, Tom Odell, half•alive, Álvaro Díaz, MEUTE, Joey Valence and Brae, the Wrecks, Maude Latour, Arden Jones, the Unlikely Candidates and Sudan Archives, among many others. See the full lineup at BottleRockNapaValley.com, where tickets go on sale at noon on Jan. 10th. The daily band schedule will be announced at a later date.

Three-day general admission tickets begin at $389 per person. The prices for other three-day tickets include $979 for VIP, $1,799 for Skydeck, $1,899 for the VIP viewing suite and $5,495 for platinum.

As always, BottleRock Napa Valley will be showcasing a mashup of cooking demonstrations with celebrated chefs and celebrities. The festival, which was established in 2013, has previously showcased bands and attractions across five stages, including its signature Culinary Stage sponsored by Williams Sonoma.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers played at the festival in 2016 and were also announced as headliners for the 2020 festival, which was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and delayed the following year. It returned in the fall of 2021 to a sold-out crowd of 120,000 over three days. The event marked the first major festival in Northern California since the start of the pandemic and boasted performers like Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus among others.