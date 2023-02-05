Lizzo Brings Gospel to the Grammys With Uplifting Performance of ‘Special’

Lizzo turned the Crypto.com Arena into church at the 2023 Grammys with a gospel-tinged performance of “Special.”

She opened the performance with a snippet of her hit song “About Damn Time” before fusing a gospel choir with electric guitars for an uplifting rendition of “Special.”

“In case nobody told you today / You’re special (special),” Lizzo belted out in the chorus.

Lizzo’s fourth studio album “Special,” which dropped in July 2022 is in tune with the contemporary R&B singer’s previous projects, such as “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” in that it delivers messages of female empowerment with tracks like “Grrrls,” “I Love You Bitch” and “Birthday Girl.” The album also helped the singer become TikTok’s No. 1 artist in 2022.

Lizzo earned five Grammy nominations this year for “Special” and “About Damn Time,” including album of the year, pop vocal album, song of the year, record of the year and pop solo performance. She started the night with three Grammy wins under her belt from 2020 for best pop solo performance (“Truth Hurts”), best traditional R&B performance (“Jerome”) and best urban contemporary album (“Cuz I Love You: Deluxe”). The singer also holds an Emmy win from 2022 for outstanding competition program in “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” She received seven 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations, leading the pack with Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

Other performers at the 2023 Grammys include Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and DJ Khaled.