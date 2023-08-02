Oscar Nominee Sophia Nahli Allison Says She Exited Lizzo Doc Because Singer Was ‘Arrogant and Unkind’: ‘I Was Treated With Such Disrespect by Her’

Sophia Nahli Allison, whose short film “A Love Song for Latasha” (2019) was nominated at the Oscars for best documentary short subject, revealed on her social media pages that she exited her role as the director of a Lizzo documentary in 2019 after only two weeks because she “was treated with such disrespect” by the Grammy-winning pop star. Allison’s post went live several hours after a trio of former dancers for Lizzo filed a lawsuit against the singer accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related,” Allison wrote in her post. “But, in 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted by gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt but I’ve healed.”

“Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was,” she added. “This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Variety has reached out to Lizzo’s representatives for comment.

The lawsuit against Lizzo from three former dancers was filed Aug. 1 in Los Angeles County Superior Court against the singer (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT) and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team. The dancers — plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — have alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

Lizzo has not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit.